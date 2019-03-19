The Lebanon High School baseball team has jumped out to a quick start to its 2019 season.
The Warriors opened their slate with three home games in their opening week and responded with a 3-0 record.
Lebanon defeated St. Helens, 10-2, in their opener on Tuesday, March 12. The Warriors then downed Liberty, 5-4, on Wednesday and routed Madison, 14-0, on Saturday.
"Guys are playing pretty good right now. Playing good defense, pitching well," said head coach Jeff Stolsig. "We'll see a lot better competition coming up, no disrespect to the teams we've played. But we're doing what we should be doing in the games we've played so far."
Lefty Dylan Studer got the win against St. Helens, pitching five innings of no-hit ball while striking out eight and walking three. Nichols Fandino closed out the game, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts in two innings.
Stolsig expects Studer to be the first-game starter for the Warriors this year.
Joey Starr had a hit, a walk and three runs batted in against the Lions. Theron Harter added a double, a walk and two RBIs, while Blake Mulligan doubled with two RBIs.
Against Liberty, Zack Ragan got the win, pitching 62/3 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) with three strikeouts and give walks.
Teegan Maloney recorded the final out to earn the save.
Curtis Jones tripled and drove in two runs for the Warriors. Joel Carlson and Maloney also singled and drove in a run apiece.
After that hard-fought victory, the Warriors had a much more comfortable contest on Saturday against Madison.
Studer dominated in four innings on the mound, striking out seven and allowing not hits or walks. Fandino followed with two scoreless innings, striking out six with one hit allowed. Corbin Anderson struck out the side with one walk allowed in his one frame.
Leading off, Jones got the Warriors going with two hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Studer had two hits, including a double, with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Dylan Jorgensen and Harter also had two hits apiece with Harter scoring three runs and driving in two. Jorgensen had an RBI and two runs scored.
Lane Blisseck double home a run in his only trip to the plate.
The Warriors were 14-13 last season with a 9-9 mark in the Mid-Willamette Conference. They lost eight of their first 10 before rallying to qualify for the state playoffs. Lebanon fell 10-4 to Churchill in that contest.
The Warriors are off to a better start this year. There are 10 seniors in the lineup including standouts Carlson at shortstop and Jones in center field. Fellow seniors Milligan, Anderson, Maloney, Jorgensen, Blisseck and Eddy Kennedy bring quality experience, although Kennedy is currently out of the lineup with an injured shoulder.
Studer and Ragan give the Warriors a pair of senior left-handed starters. Ragan played mostly junior varsity last year due to the Warriors' strong pitching staff, but is ready for a larger role this year.
"Zack had a really good summer, a good offseason," Stolsig said. "He'll be a solid number two guy."
The third pitching spot may be filled by Fandino, but other options are available and Stolsig will use the early part of the season to set up his rotation.
The Warriors begin every season with the same goal - to win the Mid-Willamette Conference title - and this year is no different.
"You don't want to set your goal to finishh .500," Stolsig said. "We realize the task ahead of us, there are some really good teams out there, but we're up for it."
Lebanon will play Wednesday at McNary and then travel to Florida for a spring break tournament in Vero Beach, the historic spring training home of the Dodgers.