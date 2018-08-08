Francisco Martinez Cruz has led the South Salem junior varsity girls soccer team to great success over the past several seasons and he is extremely excited about the opportunity to lead his own program.
Cruz was named the Lebanon varsity girls soccer coach this past spring and has already begun the process of building the program.
“I’m really hungry,” Cruz said. “This job isn’t only three months, it’s the whole year.”
He was very happy with the players’ participation in a series of fundraisers and in the camps hosted by the program. Team members held three car washes and completed work for the school district for which the program was paid.
“We were able to buy new uniforms, home and away for varsity and JV,” Cruz said.
Because he spent the past three years as a head JV coach, he is especially concerned about making all the players feel as if they are a valued part of the program.
“When I started coaching it was JV. I understand how they feel when varsity gets everything and they feel like they don’t get anything,” Cruz said.
Lebanon High School Athletic Director Kraig Hoene said Cruz made a strong impression during his interview last spring.
"At his interview, his enthusiasm was kind of contagious," Hoene said. "His knowledge of the game is what you would expect it to be for a head varsity coach."
Hoene said he spoke with administrators at South Salem High School, members of the high school soccer community and people who knew Cruz through club soccer. All of the feedback he received was positive.
"You can feel that energy and excitement," Hoene said. "He hit the ground running. He's had the girls working hard already with the fundraisers."
Under Cruz, the Saxons’ JV squad was 26-0-1 over the past two years and scored more than 150 goals. He prefers to play in a 4-4-2 alignment with four defenders, four midfielders and two strikers.
While his squad was high scoring, the foundation was defense.
“We want to make the defense like a wall,” Cruz said.
Cruz graduated from South Salem High School in 2005 and now works as a bilingual educational assistant with the Salem-Keizer Public Schools. While at South Salem, he played varsity soccer under head coach Eric Johansen, and his former coach is his role model for how he wants to relate to his players.
“They can believe in me, they can trust me,” Cruz said.
Based on last year’s roster and the participation in team-building activities earlier this summer, Cruz expects there to be several seniors, a few juniors and multiple sophomores and freshmen competing for spots on the varsity squad.
He said roster spots and playing time will be determined by the competition in fall camp.
“I can sit the senior and put the freshman on the field if the freshman is working hard,” Cruz said.
In 2017, the Warriors made the 5A state playoffs, losing in the first round to Summit, 3-0.
The Warriors will open their fall campaign with a jamboree on Aug. 24. Lebanon will officially open the season with a non-league game at Springfield on Aug. 28.
Lebanon will play five non-league games before opening Mid-Willamette Conference play at home against North Salem on Sept. 25.
