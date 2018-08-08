The summer baseball season has come to an end for Lebanon's Division I baseball team and work is now under way on the project to replace the grass and dirt infield of the high school's varsity baseball field with artificial turf.
The Warriors' home diamond already had turf in the area around home plate and on the mound. The same work is already in progress at the Warriors varsity softball field.
The combined projects would have had a total cash cost of over $400,000 if all of the labor and materials had to be purchased. In kind donations from a number of area business reduced that cost considerably. Rich Franklin Corp. and AJ Crushing are providing rock for the project at no cost. Albany Eastern Railroad and Ram Trucking are offering transportation services at no charge. And Brian Vandetta of Udell Engineering & Land Surveying is donating his time and expertise to the project.
Since construction began, several companies have stepped up to support the project. Briese Custom Concrete donated installation of new dugout floors and viewing platform work at the softball field. Knife River has donated concrete for the softball field.
Peterson Cat donated the rental of equipment for fine grading. Economy Supply donated materials for the border on the softball field and Wildish Construction donated fine grading.
The City of Lebanon has also supported the project by allowing Jason Williams to serve as the construction manager on the project and donating use of equipment under the City/School District Intergovernmental Agreement for outdoor facilities maintenance.
Lebanon High School Athletic Director Kraig Hoene, as well as varsity baseball coach Jeff Stolsig and varsity softball coach Mardy Benedict have also supported the project.
Tre Kennedy, a member of the board of directors for Lebanon's Junior Baseball Organization (JBO) said the total cost of the project has gone up by some, but the group is still within $10,000 of its fundraising goal.
Donors so far have pledged over $69,000 to support the project. Weyerhaeuser and Entek have each pledged $10,000. In addition, the Lebanon JBO has pledged $5,000. The Lebanon Booster Club has also made a $5,000 pledge.
Linn Gear has pledged $3,000. There have also been $1,000 contributions by Fly Guard, Jimco Electric, Jeff King Contractor, Dutch Bros., the Brian and Amy Vandetta family, Les Schwab, the Michael and Susan Morch family, Duane and Sarah Stevens, Duane and Heidi Walker, and the Western University of Health Sciences.
The project has received $500 contributions from Pizza Schmizza, Nugent Drilling Company, Linn-Co Federal Credit Union, Adam Kirkpatrick Family Dentistry and Barker Uerlings Insurance.
The brick tile fundraiser has also raised approximately $2,000 in smaller brick sales. JBO is selling engraved tiles which will be installed at either or both fields. The option are: 4-inch by 8-inch bricks, which are $100 per field; 8"x8" bricks, which are $150 per field; 12"x12" bricks, which are $250 per field; and 12"x12" granite tiles, which are $500 per field.
When work is completed, the fields will be better able to handle Oregon's inconsistent weather during the spring and early summer baseball and softball seasons and they will also be easier to maintain. This will allow youth baseball and softball teams to use the fields on a more regular basis.
