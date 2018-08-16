The East Linn Christian Academy volleyball program has a whole new coaching staff in place.
Ronita Slayden, who was an assistant with the program last year, has taken over the varsity coaching position. Heather Balzoma will coach the junior varsity squad and Mandy Kaufman will lead the middle school program.
Slayden played high school volleyball at Lebanon High School under coach Steve Speth. She was a two-year varsity player and graduated in 1998.
She remained involved in the sport by coaching several youth teams at the Boys & Girls Club in Lebanon. Off the court, Slayden and husband Brett operate BR Slayden Builders Inc. She also works as an interior designer.
The Eagles had a strong season in 2016, going 20-9 and qualifying for the 2A state playoffs. But the program was unable to build on that success and struggled throughout the 2017 season.
Slayden is excited about the opportunity to lead the program and she feels she will have a good head start because she is familiar with the roster.
“We graduated four seniors and have eight varsity players coming back,” Slayden said. “That’s going to be outstanding for our program this year. I’m very excited to have that many returning varsity players.”
The Eagles graduated Taylor Darwood, Logan Aerni, Dahlia Rickman and Cori Sanders.
Slayden said it is too soon to know who will take up that leadership role this season.
“Last year, it was a full team. We were a deep team with lots of skill all the way through,” Slayden said. “We’ll see after a few games where we’re at.”
Tryouts for the team are taking place this week and the first regular practice will be held on Friday, Aug. 17.
Slayden said all of the elements needed to build a successful 2A program are in place at East Linn Christian Academy. She is excited about having Kaufman in place to lead the middle school team and begin developing the culture which Slayden wants to create at the varsity level.
“What is great about the smaller school is there is such a sense of family and community there. Staff, community, players and parents, the community is already there, the support is there,” she said. “Most of these girls have grown up together. The team is already a team off the court. They’ve been together as students, as teammates in other sports.”
Slayden has hosted open gyms throughout the summer and has had good participation.
The Eagles will open their season at home on August 28 against Santiam.
“We’ll open at home, which will be really nice,” Slayden said.
The Eagles will open league play at home against Central Linn on Sept. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.