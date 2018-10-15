Lebanon senior Jaden Roth took first place in a six-team meet held Wednesday, Oct. 10 at Crystal Lake Park in Corvallis.
Roth finished the 5K course in 17 minutes, 12 seconds.
Teammate Mathew Meckley placed sixth, finishing in 17:24.6.
On the girls side, Amy Workman placed sixth to pace the Warriors, finishing the course in 20:56. Isabella Ayala also finished in the top 10, placing eighth in 21:00.6.
The Warriors will compete in a league meet on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Timber-Linn Park in Albany.
Girls results
Lebanon: 6. Amy Workman, 20:56.80; 8. Isabella Ayala, 21:00.60; 20. Dina Altuhov, 22:36.70; 22. Destinee Candello, 22:38.00; 27. Aria Mays, 23:42.30
Boys results
Lebanon: 1. Jadon Roth, 17:12.00; 6. Mathew Meckley, 17:24.60; 23. RJ Kennedy, 18:25.00; 39. Jonathan Yordy, 19:33.90; 70. Tucker Drummond, 21:05.90.
Boys soccer
Jaren Bowler scored four goals as East Linn Christian Academy defeated visiting Jefferson 6-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Shayla Hatfield added a goal off a penalty kick and Brennan Pool scored on a header on a free kick to round out the scoring.
The Eagles then fell at Pleasant Hill, 2-1, on Thursday, Oct. 11. Brandon Bates scored the Eagles' lone goal, knocking home a rebound from a shot by Kody Jones.
ELCA (7-4, 6-3 3A/2A Special District 3) is scheduled to host La Pine on Tuesday, Oct. 16 before traveling to play at Creswell on Wednesday, Oct. 17.
Warriors drop two
Lebanon fell, 12-1, at South Albany on Tuesday, Oct. 9. The Warriors played a close match later in the week against Dallas, falling 2-1.
Lebanon (1-10, 0-5 Mid-Willamette Conference) will play at Corvallis on Tuesday, Oct. 16 and host Crescent Valley on Thursday, Oct. 18.
Girls soccer
Lebanon had a good week in conference play, earning a 1-1 draw at South Albany on Tuesday, Oct. 9 and then shutting out Dallas, 7-0, on Thursday, Oct. 11.
The Warriors will host Corvallis on Tuesday, Oct. 16 and play at play at Crescent Valley on Thursday, Oct. 18.
Volleyball
East Linn Christian Academy was swept in a Central Valley Conference match at Monroe, 25-19, 25-8, 25-18.
The Eagles lost a competitive three-set match to visiting Oakland by scores of 25-21, 25-20, 26-24.
ELCA closed out its regular season slate with a home match on Monday, Oct. 15 against Lowell and a match in Stayton against Regis on Wednesday, Oct. 17.