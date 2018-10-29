Jedaiah Wasson was ready to run on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the 3A/2A/1A Special District 2 championships at Cheadle Lake Park.
The Lebanon senior dominate the field, taking first place in a time of 15 minutes, 53.4 seconds. The runner-up, Cam McChesney of Veritas High School, finished in 16:42.1
The rest of the Eagles did their jobs as well and East Linn Christian ran away with the team title, finishing with 44 points.
Sophomore Brandon Williams placed sixth in 17:22.6 seconds and his classmate Ethan Slaydon was eighth in 17:24.7
Junior LR Burns was 11th in 18:05.3 and freshman Caleb Vandehey was 26th in 18:37.2.
"Felt pretty strong," Wasson said. "The conditions were amazing, really enjoyed it out there."
Wasson said he ran the race with an eye toward the state meet. The pace at the state championships will be quick and he aimed to match that pace early on.
"I kind of killed myself at the beginning. I'm not used to going out that fast," Wasson said. "I haven't run that good of a time by myself, ever. It's the second-best time I've ever run in my life."
The Eagles placed 13th as a team at state last year. Wasson believes this team, which includes strong freshman and sophomore runners, has the chance to improve on that performance and maybe earn a medal.
The ELCA girls did not have enough members to compete in the team race. Freshman Sidney Lane led the way for the Eagles, finishing 32nd in a time of 23:20.6
MID-WILLAMETTE CONFERENCE
The Lebanon girls placed fourth as a team at the Mid-Willamette Conference meet, which was held Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Waterloo Park.
Isabella Ayala posted her best time of the year to place ninth in 19:51. Teammate Amy Workman was 12th in 20:10.
The Lebanon boys placed eighth in their meet. Jadon Roth was the Warriors top placer, finishing 15th in 17:00. Matthew Meckley was 30th in 17:24.
The OSAA state championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 3 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
3A/2A/1A Special District 2 championships
BOYS
1. East Linn Christian 44, 2. Chemawa 63, 3. Kennedy 75, 4. Nestucca 100, 5. Culver 153, 6. Santiam 155, 7. Veritas 178, 8. Central Linn 179, 9. Neah-Kah-Nie 228, 10. Jefferson 266, 11. Regis 283, 12. Oregon School for the Deaf 288
ELCA: 1. Jedaiah Wasson 15:53.4; 6. Brandon Williams, 17:22.6; 8. Ethan Slaydon, 17:24.7; 11. LR Burns 18:05.3; 26. Caleb Vandehey 18:37.2
GIRLS
1. Kennedy 57, 2. Neah-Kah-Nie 60, 3. Central Linn 66, 4. Santiam Christian 133, 5. St. Paul 170, 6. Taft 185 7. Scio 206, 8. Harrisburg 212, 9. Chemawa 232, 10. Waldport 233, 11. Jefferson 243, 12. Culver 264, 13. Regis 269
ELCA: 32. Sidney Lane 23:20.6, 39. Audrey Murray 23:58.9; 77. Madelyne Elliott 26:56.9; 96. Brianna Train 28:43.7
Mid-Willamette Conference championships
BOYS
Team scores: Crescent Valley 57, Dallas 63, Silverton 65, Central 99, South Albany 108, Corvallis 153, North Salem 180, Lebanon 194, West Albany 251
Lebanon: 15. Jadon Roth 17:00, 30. Mathew Meckley 17:24, 44. RJ Kennedy 18:20, 51. Tucker Drummond 18:50, 54. Jonathan Yordy 18:59
GIRLS
Team scores: Crescent Valley 44, North Salem 52, Corvallis 70, Lebanon 121, Silverton 133, West Albany 138, Central 174, South Albany 220
Lebanon: 9. Isabella Ayala 19:51, 12. Amy Workman 20:10, 30. Destinee Candello 21:44, 32. Dina Altuhov 21:47, 39. Payton Drummond 22:40, 42. Aria Mays 23:11, 57. Kaitlynn Tanselli 26:37