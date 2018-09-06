Jedaiah Wasson placed fourth in the state at the 3A/2A/1A state cross country championships and qualified to compete in the prestigious Border Clash agains the top Washington athletes.
The senior returns for one final season and hopes to lead the East Linn Christian Academy boys team back to the state meet. The Eagles placed 13th in the team standings a year ago and bring back four of their team members from that squad.
Those four are joined by six freshmen to make up a 10-man squad.
"He's our team captain," head coach Kellen Peters said of Wasson. "he's working hard and he's hoping to return to Border Clash, which he did last year."
Wasson won the district championship last year as a junior and is also aiming to defend that crown.
Peters is excited about the bigger than usual freshmen contingent and is looking forward to see how they adapt to high school competition.
On the girls side, the Eagles will be without junior Aubrey Cade, who transferred to Lebanon High School.
Junior Audrey Miller is the team's top returner and Peters expects her to have a big year.
"I'm hoping she's going to be minutes ahead of where she was last year," Peters said. "She made drastic improvement between her freshman and sophomore years and I think she can do that again."
Unfortunately, the Eagles do not currently have enough athletes to field a full girls team.
The Eagles competed in the 3K night meet at Wilsonville on Aug. 24.
Wasson placed in the top 20 of the 130-competitor senior boys event which included runners from all of the state's classifications. He was the top small-school competitor in the event, finishing in 9 minutes, 44.48 seconds.
The Eagles will have their first official 5K meet on Thursday at the Darrel Deedon Cascade Invitational in Turner.