The East Linn Christian Academy soccer team was one overtime loss away from qualifying for the state playoffs in 2017.
The Eagles hosted Creswell in a league playoff game and the two teams were tied at the end of regulation. The Bulldogs scored with two minutes left on the clock to take a 2-1 victory and the state bid.
That loss has stayed with the Eagles, who want to complete the task they left unfinished last year.
“When you get that close, you know what it takes to get there and how disappointing it is to get that close and then not achieve what you’ve worked so hard to get,” said head coach Isaiah Blake, a 2011 ELCA graduate who is in his third year leading the program.
The Eagles lost five seniors from that squad, including Maddi Christenson, who was a captain on the team. The program hadn’t fielded a co-ed squad for several years and while there may have been some questions at first, they didn’t last long.
“With our team, it really isn’t an issue,” Blake said. “Maddi had such a commanding character and knew the game so well she gained the respect of her teammates and the league as a whole. She ended up being second-team all-league.”
This year, Shayla Hatfield is expected to play a key role for the Eagles. She is a sophomore and is working her way back after suffering a serious knee injury – an ACL tear – a year ago.
Hatfield may not be on the field at the start of the season, but she will provide an extra weapon for the Eagles when she returns.
“People see Shayla and her vision and her talent and they are excited,” Blake said.
East Linn Christian Academy is a 2A school, but there is just one other 2A program in Special District 3 (Central Linn). Girls soccer isn’t offered at ELCA and Blake’s goal is to create the most competitive team he can with the players who are available.
“Whatever person can do the best job and help us to go the furthest, then that is who we’re going to put in,” Blake said.
Senior Josiah Hatfield, Shayla’s older brother, is among the top returning players for the Eagles. He is a fourth-year player and will start at center back. He enjoys stepping up in the attack, but his primary purpose is defensive.
“My mindset is I want to be in the back. I need to stop the ball,” he said.
His midfield partner is senior Jake Vandehey, who will tend to play more of an attacking role.
Also playing up top will be junior forward Auburn Hill, who is in his third year as a varsity player. Hill thinks the team is heading in the right direction as the season begins.
‘Every year, we start off where we ended the season before,” Hill said, adding that the goal this year is simple. “Work as a team and play as hard as we can and possibly make it to state.”
So far, Blake’s squads have always had a newcomer in goal. That will be the case again this year as senior Ben Johnson will take on the keeper duties for the first time.
Blake said that in his first year as coach the goal was simply to be competitive. To do that, the team focused on defense.
“Last year, we opened up a little more. This year, it would be nice to spread out and attack more,” Blake said.
The Eagles are opening their schedule away from home. The team plays at Umatilla on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and at Irrigon on Wednesday, Aug. 29. Both teams are in Special District 4, which produced last year’s state champions in Riverside.
“It’s a chance to take a road trip, gain some experience, do some bonding and see a different level of play,” Blake said.