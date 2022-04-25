Boys soccer: Lebanon's Christner signs with Park University

Lebanon High senior Caleb Christner has committed to play soccer for Park University in Gilbert, Arizona.

The school hosted a signing ceremony for Christner on Friday, April 22, which was attended by family members, coaches and fellow students.

“I’m excited to play college soccer, further my career to the next level,” said Christner, who was a second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference selection during his senior year. “The goal was always to play as far as I could play.”

A strong all-around athlete, Christner also kicked field goals last season for the Warriors football team and is currently competing in track and field, where he has posted a top-10 time in the 5A classification in the 400 meters.

Park University competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Gilbert is located southeast of downtown Phoenix and the soccer program has access to a top-notch training center, the Legacy Sports complex, in Mesa.

Christner is hopeful that playing at Park will create opportunities to finish his collegiate career at a higher level. While at Park, he plans to major in business.

“The biggest reason I’m going down there is looking to get recruited out. Hopefully play at Park for a year or two and try to go to the next level out of there,” Christner said.

He chose the school in part because of a personal connection with Park assistant men’s soccer coach Logan Sanchez. Christner played for Sanchez both at Lebanon High and with his club team, Oregon Valley Futbol Alliance.

“It’s a pretty personal connection, as well, so having someone I know down there is nice,” Christner said.

He also thanked Logan Hoffman, the executive director of OVFA, and Blake Leamy, the senior technical advisor at OVFA, for their coaching and advice over the years.

