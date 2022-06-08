Letter: Grant supports reading program

The Friends of the Lebanon Public Library wishes to thank the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians for its generous grant of $1,500 in matching funds to support the 2022 Summer Reading Program at the library.

The Summer Reading Program encourages people of all ages, especially children, to read during the summer months, with free books, prizes, take-and-make kits and special events. This year’s program, “Read beyond the Beaten Path,” started June 1.

Thanks again to the tribes for making this program possible.

Vandy Roadifer, interim president

Friends of the Lebanon Public Library

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0