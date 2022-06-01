Letter: Commend mayor for tough decisions

Re: Editor’s opinion on Lebanon mayor’s decision:
You are entitled to an opinion about our Lebanon mayor’s decision to decline signing the LGBTQ proclamation.
My entitled opinion is the opposite of yours. If you think this is not a divisive issue, then I believe you are mistaken.
It is the mayor’s job to help make the best decisions for the welfare of our city. He chose to do what is best for Lebanon at this time and for our traditional event. I commend him for the tough decisions he makes for our benefit.
Kathleen F. McGrew
Lebanon