I'm not a very emotional person, USUALLY... But tonight, I walked out of a restaurant crying. The reason? Two adults staring at their phones and completely ignoring their elderly dinner date. The food was delicious. The live singing and guitar was beautiful. The waitress was super nice. I loved the mural painting by Mark Loehr on the inside and outside of the building. Everything was great, but the behavior of those two adults made me skip my dessert.
My husband just lost his grandfather this last week, so maybe that's why I got emotional. Or maybe it's because I didn't take the chances I had to see my grandpa before he passed, I don't know. But I know that I've learned from my mistakes and when I see elderly people, I don't take for granted the time I get with them. They might be hard of hearing, or sometimes be a pain to help them with their walker, but we can still learn a lot from them. To sit across from an old man and stare at your phone...? I don't know this families situation, maybe the old guy was deaf, I do not know but I know I just wanted to go over and give him a hug and talk to him just so he knows someone cares enough to put their phone down and realize he is still a person!
Jennifer Korcek
Lebanon