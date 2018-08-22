On Aug. 1, 1978, Randy Cox was hired to be the Manager of Respiratory Therapy at the Lebanon hospital.
In early October, Cox will retire as the Manager of Respiratory Therapy at what is now Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Forty years with one job title sounds like a description of a career in which not much changed. The truth is that while the job title remained the same, the job and the environment in which it was performed changed dramatically.
Technology, medical practices and the financial environment for hospitals are vastly different from when Cox, 66, first arrived.
Back then, the hospital had 78 beds. Now it has 25 beds, but patient needs tend to be much more intense.
“We didn’t have the patient acuity we have now,” Cox said.
His tenure at Lebanon hospital had an unlikely beginning. He grew up in the Eugene/Springfield area and after completing high school attended Lane Community College. While he was still a student, he began working at the Lebanon hospital in respiratory therapy.
After graduating from Lane, he and his wife, Jan, decided to move to Bellingham, Washington. He worked there for less than a year before the young couple decided to move back to Oregon. Cox heard that there was an opening at the Corvallis hospital and applied there.
Somehow, administrators in Lebanon learned about his application. They were seeking a new manager for their respiratory therapy department and they gave him a call.
“I’d been out of the field for almost a year with a relatively new degree and they hire me as the manager. They must have had a lot of faith,” Cox said.
He was able to train for a few weeks with his predecessor, Jim Maxey, and he got started in his new role. There were just three employees in the department and they had to staff days and nights during the week and rotate on-call over the weekends.
“I learned just enough to stay out of trouble,” Cox said.
They managed to cover all the bases and the hospital continued to thrive under the leadership of Gene Kenagy, Cox’ first boss.
While there were many more beds at the hospital, the pace was different than today. Cox describes a patient who requires gall bladder surgery as an example. When he first started, the patient would check in on Friday and undergo tests and preparatory work over the weekend. The surgery would be completed on Monday and the patient would then stay in the hospital for up to 10 days to recover.
With the development of laparoscopic surgery, a gall bladder removal is now an out-patient procedure. The patient will undergo the surgery in the morning and be discharged that afternoon.
“I kind of got into the business when things were starting to rock, new technology started to take hold,” Cox said.
The city of Lebanon has also reinvented itself during his time at the hospital. When he started, this was a mill town driven by the timber industry. Things looked dire for a time when that industry suffered hard times, but a new economy has been created.
Cox thinks the hospital and leaders such as longtime administrator Alan Yordy, played an important role in helping build that brighter future.
“Now you look at what is happening in Lebanon – the college, the VA home – we basically have a five-star hotel across the street,” Cox said.
At the same time, he believes it was the community which allowed the hospital to thrive and be a part of this renewal.
“There’s always been great community support for this hospital,” he said.
The respiratory therapy department now has eight staff members and is equipped with the most up-do-date diagnostic equipment. After his retirement, respiratory therapy will be led by Chris Rose, who has worked in the department for 15 years and has been the lead respiratory therapist for 10 years.
Cox is excited to be able to pass the torch to Rose in the same way that Maxey once passed it to him. Unlike his experience, Rose won’t need a crash course before she begins.
“She knows the ins and outs of the department and everyone here,” Cox said. “We have a strong staff; we provide excellent therapy.”
One of the projects Cox is most proud of from his tenure is the pulmonary rehabilitation program. While there have been great advances in technology and medication over the years, some facts haven’t changed. There is still no magic pill for illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
But through pulmonary rehabilitation, teaching people how to breathe more efficiently and how to incorporate changes in diet and exercise, dramatic changes in functional ability are possible.
“You can help people make the last five or 10 years of their life so much better instead of just sitting in a chair waiting for the end,” Cox said.
Looking ahead, Cox will celebrate his 45th anniversary on Sept. 9. The couple had two sons and now there are four grandchildren with whom they hope to spend more time.
“We love to do things with the grandchildren,” Cox said. “We like to get out and wander in the woods.”
They also enjoy rock hounding and are especially fond of searching for Oregon sunstone at some of their favorite spots in the southern part of the state.
While Cox is turning over leadership of the department, he isn’t leaving entirely. He will continue to assist with some diagnostic procedures. He is thankful he won’t be leaving the hospital behind completely.
“I’ll miss the people here, the patients I’ve met and worked with over the years,” Cox said. “I’ve worked with great staff in respiratory therapy – nurses, administrators, the housekeepers. We’ve got a good group of people working here. Everyone plays a part, some are just more visible than others.”