Students have a hard time learning if they are hungry. School can also be more difficult when students don’t have clothes and shoes, or a consistent place to call home.
The Welcome Center, operated by Lebanon Community Schools, helps students with all of these issues and more.
The program was launched in November 2018 and is still expanding its range of services. Administrators Jennifer Meckley and Kim Grousbeck hatched the idea and a team has been built to help provide these services.
Amy Souza serves as the community liaison and specifically works with homeless students and students in foster care.
“We’re kind of building the plane as we’re flying it,” Souza said. “The need is so great.”
Even though the center is relatively new, it has ramped up quickly and become an important asset for the school district. Teachers and counselors who learn of students and families in need can work with the center to obtain a wide range of assistance.
At the most basic level, the Welcome Center distributes food to students every Friday. Julie Miller, who oversees the food, clothing and toiletries warehouse, said each week the center fills over 200 backpacks with food. These supplies help families through the weekend, when children are not receiving meals at school. Students then return the backpacks and they are used again the next week.
Miller said support from Grocery Outlet, the Four Seasons vegetable market, Mega Foods and Linn Benton Food Share make the food program possible. She also thanked Lebanon Teen Challenge, which picks up the supplies from Linn Benton Food Share every two weeks, brings them to the warehouse and helps put the items on the shelves.
“We have super partners. We are so thankful for the community support. There’s no way we could do it without them.”
So far this school year, 256 students have received school supplies, clothing, shoes and other items from the Welcome Center warehouse.
Miller said this year Lacomb School has held a food drive and Cascades School has hosted a toiletries drive to support the program. Western University of Health Sciences-COMP NW is doing a drive to provide socks, underwear and pajamas.
In addition to providing assistance with food and clothing, the Welcome Center also helps families access the services they need. Families can come to the Welcome Center and meet with Souza to learn how to obtain needed services from the school district, local agencies and non-profits.
“One family came in and we were able to help them receive six different services. They were here for three hours, but they only had to come in once,” Souza said.
Yesenia Salinas, a community liaison with the Welcome Center, offers assistance to Latino families. She hosts themed events each month at Lebanon High School where families can learn about various topics and programs which are available.
Among those Souza serves are the district’s homeless students. There are six distinct categories of homeless students and families:
Those who are “doubled up” and are living with another family.
Those who are unsheltered and are living in cars or in other outside spaces.
Those who live in shelters or transition homes.
Unaccompanied minors
Migrant workers
Those living in hotels/motels.
Souza said there are students in the Lebanon school district in each of those categories. At present, there are 148 students in the district classified as homeless. This number increases throughout the school year as new cases are identified. At the end of the 2017-18 school year, Souza had 306 students identified as homeless.
Souza works with these students and their families to keep their educations moving forward during these trying circumstances.
“There is a lot of trauma in being homeless,” Souza said, noting that frequently changing schools is very harmful to a student’s education. “Studies show that with every move, you lose four to six months of education.”
The holidays can be a stressful time for some students and their families and the Welcome Center is trying to help. They have identified 65 families who will be receiving special holiday assistance and 50 sponsors are already in place.
To assist with the holiday program in particular, or to offer other support to the Welcome Center, call 541-259-8907.