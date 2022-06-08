 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Video: Lebanon's 2022 senior class commences

  • 0
  • Cody Mann

Lebanon High School graduates walk onto the football field for their commencement ceremony Tuesday, June 7.

Here they come; there they go.

Lebanon High School's class of 2022 walks on to Warriors' home football field for one last school event.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Cody Mann is an experienced, relentless journalist, who is currently working as a local government news reporter for the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He earned journalism bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oregon.

Related to this story

LHS Graduation Walk

LHS Graduation Walk

Lebanon High School graduates walk onto the football field for their commencement ceremony Tuesday, June 7.

NewsVu: LHS Graduation Walk

NewsVu: LHS Graduation Walk

WATCH: Lebanon High School graduates take the field for commencement. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News