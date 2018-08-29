The Lebanon downtown became a bit more artistic this summer.
Two businesses, Mr. Nice Guy and Bigfoot’s Cave Steakhouse, have completed large murals at their respective locations.
At Mr. Nice Guy, a cannabis shop, the mural has a strawberry theme. The shop opened during the Strawberry Festival season and that seemed like a natural connection, said Matt Tanker, one of the store managers.
"We wanted everyone to know we're a friendly place to be," Tanker said. "We're trying to fit in with the community."
Tanker added that the shop also has a food donation box for people who want to support that good cause.
Dawane Harris, the owner of Bigfoot's Cave Steakhouse, said their goal was to tie in the mural with their overall theme.
"We wanted something northwesty - mountains, rolling hills, trees. What you would see if all the buildings weren't there," Harris said. "I think it's beautiful."
Harris said Lebanon painter Mark Loehr painted the mural and also did the interior and exterior painting at Bigfoot Bites.
"He did it all by hand. He does a good job," Harris said.
Bigfoot's Cave Steakhouse is located at the north edge of the downtown district and the mural is one of the first things a person will see entering the area. Harris said this thought was very much on his mind as he commissioned the mural.
"That building being on the edge of town the way it is, I wanted something nice, something that gave the feel of what Lebanon should be like," Harris said.
Murals are encouraged in the downtown area under the Lebanon 2040 Strategic Action Plan. The Lebanon Arts Commission offers free assistance to building owners who are interested in pursuing a mural project.
The commission can provide a list of area mural artists and, upon request, can review any proposed murals prior to installation should a building owner desire artistic consultation.
As long as a mural does not contain a business name or serve to promote a business product, the city does not regulate murals. Consultations with the Arts Commission are purely for the purposes of providing artistic insights about a proposed project to building owners.
Any mural containing a business name or product must seek a sign permit from the city’s Community Development Department. For more information, contact City Manager Gary Marks, 541-258-4253, or gmarks@ci.lebanon.or.us.