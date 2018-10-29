After a tornado was confirmed near Jefferson and Scio, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for that area of Linn County and the Stayton region of Marion County.
The warning was issued at 3:37 p.m. on Monday and in effect until 4 p.m.
“The danger has passed in terms of that specific storm,” said Andy Bryant, a NWS hydrologist, at about 4:15 p.m. “There’s nothing on radar that indicates specific ongoing concerns.”
The tornado touched down near Scio at 3:36 p.m. and was spotted moving east at about 15 mph.
Bryant said that a local firefighter saw the tornado near the Jefferson area.
“We have a meteorologist headed to the area of Jefferson and Scio to work with local officials and see if there’s any damage,” he added. Bryant said there were no initial reports of damage, however.
“My understanding is that it had touched down in a field, and at this point, we’re checking to see,” he said.
The tornado warning urged residents near Scio and Stayton to take cover by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.
It also warned who were outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, saying they should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.