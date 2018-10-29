After a tornado was confirmed near Jefferson, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Linn County and regions of Marion County.
The warning was issued at 3:37 p.m. on Monday and in effect until 4 p.m.
“The danger has passed in terms of that specific storm,” said Andy Bryant, a NWS hydrologist, at about 4:15 p.m. “There’s nothing on radar that indicates specific ongoing concerns.”
The only report of damage received by the Jefferson Fire District was of a road sign that had been knocked down.
“I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s incredible. I’m glad we don’t have them all the time,” said Tammy Robbins, Jefferson Fire District spokeswoman.
The tornado began forming just west of Interstate 5 and touched down in the area of Jefferson Marion Road and Libby Lane at 3:36 p.m. and was spotted moving east at about 15 mph, reports indicate.
A Jefferson volunteer firefighter saw the tornado and reported it. At the fire station, personnel could see a huge black cloud swirling and then a funnel went down, Robbins said.
“It kind of kept on going up and down,” she added. But the tornado was in a “really country” area, Robbins said.
Bryant said that a NWS meteorologist was headed to the area to work with local officials.
“My understanding is that it had touched down in a field, and at this point, we’re checking to see,” he said.
The tornado warning urged residents near Scio and Stayton to take cover by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.
It also warned who were outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, saying they should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.
Funnel clouds and tornadoes are rare in the mid-Willamette Valley but not unheard of.
In September 2017, a tornado touched down at a farm in the Lacomb area, ripping the roofs and walls off barns, downing tree branches and power lines and spreading a path of debris for about a mile.
Five buildings were damaged, according to the NWS. No residents or livestock were injured, however.
The NWS estimated the maximum wind speeds of that Lacomb tornado were approximately 86 to 105 mph.