The same but more: Strawberry Festival bulks up entertainment, security

It won’t be the same quaint community festival when Lebanon's Strawberry Festival rolls out June 2 for the first time in two years, but also it will be.

Organizers said the heart of the event is still there — they’ll have the rows of vendors and carnival rides, a coronation and they’ll still slice up the world’s largest strawberry shortcake.

But most people who have been longtime festival goers will remember karaoke on the entertainment stage.

“And now we have Jo Dee Messina on the big stage,” festival board Chairperson Cindy Kerby said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Kerby said the festival was a very different, withdrawn, drive-through version of itself.

“It was rough,” she said. “But we still served shortcake every year. We went out in the pouring rain in 2020 to serve people in their cars.”

In the two-year hiatus, Kerby said the festival’s 37-member all-volunteer board worked with U.S. Department of Homeland Security to come up with strategies for identifying potential threats like shooters, and a thorough bag check process that she hopes will keep fairgoers safe as they return to in-person festivals for the first time in two years.

Kerby said the recent shooting at Lane County Fair was on the board’s mind as they rallied for the resurgent Strawberry Festival.

The entertainment is a step up, too, she said with the festival hiring a large stage and lining it up with country performers including Messina and Corvallis-based Jackson Michelson.

Kerby acknowledged the vibe of the festival will change.

“But the world around has changed, and it’s not the same it was four years ago,” she said. “We’re changing.

Kerby said Strawberry Festival is the first out of the gate for major Willamette Valley festivals and fairs, and she hopes it’ll be a good one.

It’s old enough that the state recognizes the fair as a heritage event and Lebanon has the second largest parade in the state. “It’s 2½ miles long,” she said.

Strawberry Festival is a big enough deal that school is dismissed early the Friday before the fair in Lebanon.

So she understands some pushback from festival-goers about the changes.

Kerby said many on the board remember attending the festival as a child. They were trying to put together a fair that is the same but just bigger in every way — more attendance, better-known music, tougher security.

Those board members are local business members, former Strawberry Court princesses or just remember good times at Strawberry Festival with their families.

“They want to see their neighbors smiling,” she said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

