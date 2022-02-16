Sweet Home, Lebanon are all about the trees, here's why

Sweet Home will observe 35 years in the Tree City USA program in April, standing among the longest-participating Oregon cities in the urban planning initiative founded in the 1970s.

Lebanon's membership ticks over to 20 years.

Kristin Ramstad, a program manager with the state Department of Forestry, said urban forestry — planning, planting and maintaining canopy-providing trees as a form of municipal infrastructure — becomes increasingly important to local governments as cities around the state see increased pressure from would-be home-buyers and land developers to grow.

“Urban forestry in general, but Tree City in particular, is having a moment right now,” Ramstad said.

Sweet Home is No. 9 for longest tenure of Oregon's 69 cities in the program, behind cities including Ashland, Tualatin and Tillamook. Salem, Portland and Eugene are at the top of the list.

Other local cities include Albany and Philomath at 28 years each; Corvallis has 21 years and Brownsville 16.

Cities are mindful of how trees may interact with other infrastructure after the Labor Day fires in 2020, unprecedented hot temperatures under a so-called heat dome in 2021 and a rare ice storm in the Willamette Valley the same year.

They serve as marketing in greener, cooler cities. And they just make people feel better.

Marion Adams sat on a bench in Ralston Park Saturday, Feb. 12, in Lebanon, and blew bubbles for her granddaughter Aleena Adams, 8, to chase.

She said she lives across the street from the park and brings her grandchildren to sit under the large firs. The shade is nice in the summer, sure, she said.

But “they’re big,” Adams said. “They should put in smaller trees, I think.”

On the other side of the park, Peter Wedlake and Connor McEntarffer shared the shade under a large oak on their first date.

McEntarffer said their family owns property in Lebanon and received a questionnaire about trees and whether they could apply for tree-related tax incentives.

“They sent us the tree census, basically,” they said.

State foresters and the U.S. Forest Service banded together to help form the program under the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation in part to answer some problems caused by urban expansion.

Trees tend to be indicators of discrimination. Neighborhoods developed with no plan for trees, and those that tend to draw less attention from local government or repudiation from businesses, tend to be neighborhoods of people of color — racist policies broadly known as redlining.

Look at the size of a tree and where it’s growing and it may show who was allowed to live in a neighborhood and when, Ramstad said.

“That was a good predictor of trees,” she said.

Tree City finds people in cities, volunteers or sometimes staff, who care about trees. Those are the people who can work on city blind spots or come from neighborhoods that face outsized discrimination. Or maybe parks.

Or maybe those tree city organizers are in cities with few trees.

“You don’t have to be a beautiful, wealthy, canopied city,” Ramstad said. “You just have to be a city that recognizes the importance of trees and is interested in improving their canopy.”

Tree City provides a framework cities follow if they want to belong: Have a department or government body responsible for trees; have an ordinance dictating how trees are planted or removed; pay $2 each year for each person in town on trees; and celebrate Arbor Day.

As Oregon cities expand under runaway housing prices, that framework may help cities prevent strangling their urban forests before they grow. Cities will be saddled with the responsibility of interceding in development and encouraging developers to think of trees as infrastructure rather than a threat to profits.

Ramstad said cities the program works with have come to see trees as improvements to runoff by stabilizing soil, and breaks that cut down on wind chill, and as air filters that intercept dust and pollen suspended in the wind.

“Regulation should be a last resort instead of a first step, especially when it comes to trees,” Ramstad said.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

