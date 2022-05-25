Strawberry Festival: In one Lebanon program, 5 princesses shine

Here they are, Lebanon's five-member Strawberry Court, royalty of the annual Strawberry Festival, a traditional as old as the festival itself.

Each candidate completes an application, and goes through a two-part interview process before the final selection is made. Those selected receive college scholarships.

To qualify, this year's high school senior winners must attend Lebanon High School, East Linn Christian Academy, any Lebanon area private or charter school, or be home schooled with a Lebanon residence and have been at least 16 years old by Jan. 1.

One will be crowned queen at 5:30 p.m. on opening day, Thursday, June 2.

Moriah Dahlgren

To Moriah Dahlgren, born and raised in Lebanon, Strawberry Court was always something that happened around town, outside her experience.

But the 17-year-old said she enjoys an eclectic mix of interests and friends piqued that interest when they shared their experiences from prior years’ courts with Moriah.

“I’ve seen this tradition happen my whole life, and I thought now’s my chance,” she said. “I should try it.”

Moriah honed her public speaking and social skills in her hobbies, she said. Strawberry Court was a way to further strengthen her ability to meet, talk to and talk in front of groups of people.

“I wanted to strengthen my speaking skills and social skills, and I thought being a princess would help that,” she said.

And it’s the sensible end to a childhood path of academic and business success — a scholarship granting civic effort that gets her in front of community leaders before heading off to college.

“But it’s also very fun,” Moriah said. “I get to do this with the other girls, and we visit with kids and do parades.”

Some know Moriah through the Lebanon robotics team, the Scalawags, who compete in the international nonprofit For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. She learned to weld and solder and engineer and program with the team.

But Moriah said she mostly feels responsible for art direction, where she designs pirate-themed equipment for the team, and making business connections for the Scalawags — courting sponsors and writing grant applications.

She’s also appeared on stage in community and school productions in Albany and with Lebanon Association for Theater Arts.

In the fall, she’ll put public speaking, outreach and grade-earning skills to use at Linn-Benton Community College, studying business. Business more than any other hobby has kept Moriah trying new skills, she said.

Moriah said she sees a throughline from public speaking and outreach to entrepreneurial endeavors. But she’s been practicing business skills as long as she’s been working on the grades and extracurricular activities she needed to excel in high school.

Among her earliest business-related memories, she said, is playing restaurant with her parents. She made imaginary food and sat her family in the make-believe dining room of an eatery.

Moriah wasn’t content to only cook, though. She laughed as she recalled planning menus and balancing income with expenditures.

“I wanted to run the whole thing and make that money, Moriah said.

Trinity Holden

Trinity Holden wants to be tough.

The Lebanon outfielder and catcher has been working on her mental game in softball, she said, and eventually wants to be a surgeon in the U.S. Marine Corps, working on bones and musculature.

But she also always wanted to be a princess.

Trinity said she’s lived in Lebanon her whole life and saw the Strawberry Court at public appearances and civic functions.

“If you live in Lebanon, you definitely know who the Strawberry princesses are,” she said. “I got to watch and see what kind of people they are.”

And those are five people who are good, she said, and do good by organizing community service hours and visiting with children in elementary schools.

“They were an idol to a lot of people,” Trinity said. “I really wanted to be that for someone else.”

Surrounded by the rest of the court, now-princess Trinity said she recognizes the work ethic and drive in her colleagues. Their interests differ, but broadly the court is a group of young women who want to make the world a better place, she said.

“The Strawberry Court is the prime example for what a lot of girls hope to be at our stage in life,” Trinity said. “And then we’re working on the best version of ourselves that we can be later.”

It’s difficult not to relate her career of civic engagement and achieving with softball.

Trinity's played since she was 9. She’s been all over the country with her club team. the Northwest Bullets, and made friends and connections that helped broaden her sense of community.

The sport became her portal for competition, she said, allowing her to find some drive and motivation in excelling at a team sport. Focusing on how each game unfolds in a series of plays and responses between teams gave her some structure.

“I fell in love with it,” she said. “I knew it was something that was mine, and I could control and be good at it.”

And, Trinity said, softball became her portal for community service. Softball players put together gift baskets for teams that lost their homes in the 2020 Labor Day fires.

She’s signed with Portland State University, where she’ll play softball for the Vikings in the fall. Trinity said she’ll study pre-medicine in Portland and wants to join the Marines, where she intends to go to medical school and become an orthopedic surgeon.

And she could pull it off — Trinity said she knew by first grade she wanted to be a doctor, and by the third grade that she wanted to be in the military.

By fifth grade, she knew she wanted to be a Strawberry princess. One down, two to go.

With college mere months away, she said she’ll miss the court of five princesses who “get along really well.”

“Of course I would like to be queen,” Trinity said. “Who wouldn’t? But this is a chance to relax on the competitiveness and just enjoy my time.”

Clarissa Lewis

Clarissa Lewis said Strawberry princesses exemplify role models.

Growing up in Lebanon, Clarissa said she met princesses who visited with her in elementary school. She found in those women people who are a good influence; they tolerated different opinions. They encouraged those around them.

But above all, they were kind.

“I’ve never had a bad experience with a princess,” Clarissa said. “She’s kind even when she’s in a bad mood. If they’re having a bad day, they don’t put that on others.”

That kindness and positive role-modeling was in her mind when she applied to be on the court. She’s seen it reflected in her peers, finding nothing but support as the five young women wave their way through parades and school visits on their way to coronation of Strawberry Queen at the Strawberry Festival in June.

“They’re all kind and we all have a good time,” Clarissa said.

She’s been able to complete the cycle that first tipped her to the Strawberry Court, visiting with elementary students.

Clarissa is unsure whether she made an impression that will lead some Lebanon children to follow in her shoes and one day apply for the same court.

But “they would come up to us and hug, and they don’t even know us,” she said. “That’s very encouraging — other people do see us as good.”

There’s a natural fit for Clarissa and other high-achieving students in Strawberry Court. She described civic engagement and community service projects that gave her repetitions interacting with business leaders and making public appearances.

“I didn’t realize how much it takes to become a Strawberry princess,” Clarissa said.

The program also shifted her perspective, giving her more insight into the city where she’s spent her life.

Clarissa has seen a side of Lebanon she didn’t know existed: visits with Rotary clubs; the local chamber of commerce Distinguished Service Awards; a walk to raise awareness of and prevent child abuse organized under mid-Willamette Valley advocacy group Dala’s Blue Angels.

“It’s given me a different view of Lebanon,” Clarissa said. “And it’s made me more personable. I can go up to people and start a conversation.”

Outside of studying and Strawberry princessing, Clarissa’s life revolves around music. She’s been with Lebanon High School choir programs all four years of her upper-grade school career.

Over the summer, she’s slated to take her piano and singing skills to Europe where she’ll perform all over the continent with youth music program Oregon Ambassadors of Music.

Then she intends to study music at Linn-Benton Community College. Clarissa said she’d like to work as a musical therapist or choir teacher.

Like the other Strawberry princesses, Clarissa has balanced college plans and extra-curricular activities with public appearances and keeping up her grades.

Clarissa acknowledged it sounds like a lot of work. But she likened her experience to her sister’s, an Oregon State University student who missed much of high school under the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 related restrictions on gatherings.

Sis involved herself in clubs and school-related activities, Clarissa said.

“She’s in her primetime, and I kind of wanted to do the same,” she said.

Laurel McGuigan

While many know the Strawberry Court by sight, spotted at parades and festivals throughout the school year, Laurel McGuigan has known a couple of past princesses by name.

Laurel said she didn’t hesitate to sign up based on the experience of friends who served on previous courts. There’s the visible part of the court, speaking publicly about personal ambitions, appearing at parades.

But there’s service, too.

“Some of the things they were doing to try to change the community inspired me to apply for the court,” she said.

Their insight showed Laurel young women in Lebanon can leverage academic and church experience into community service that puts blankets in the hands of the unhoused or provides food to children at spaghetti feeds.

“When I was younger, seeing the princesses, they were a big role model to me,” she said. “I’m really aspiring to be that same kind of presence.”

As a child, she would meet Strawberry princesses at elementary appearances. She’s said she’s connected those encounters to a model for how to be more present in a community.

“Somebody who is always trying to put their best foot forward,” she said. “They may not succeed the first time, but they keep applying themselves. They keep trying to do the next good thing."

The court also has reinforced her communication with peers and teachers, and reminded her to be compassionate with herself. It’s an exercise in work ethic, Laurel said, but also a chance to be who she saw in those princesses who informed her decision to try out for Strawberry Court.

“Somebody who keeps pushing and persevering through those difficult times,” she said.

There’s been a lot to push through: four years of playing varsity high school softball, shadowing health care professionals for a career-related class, applying for colleges, and finding a little time to hike in Central Oregon and at Abiqua Falls.

Laurel said she’ll be able to take compassion and work ethic into the health care field. She’ll attend Western Oregon University in the fall, she said, and wants to complete two years of prerequisite classes before transferring to Oregon Health & Science University to finish up a nursing bachelor’s degree.

Although she hadn’t decided on a school or program until relatively recently, Laurel's been interested in health care since she was a child, when she played with stethoscopes and pretended to diagnose and treat ailments in her siblings.

She honed her interests in a health occupations class, shadowing professionals at local clinics and hospitals.

“In the back of my mind, it’s always been nursing,” she said.

She’ll also study American Sign Language, she said, and wants to attain certification so she can open up her nurse practice to people who can’t communicate well by voice.

“That’s a helpful skill for people who need a little extra help communicating,” she said.

Hailey Savedra

To Hailey Savedra, the Strawberry princesses were just cool.

“Adults tend to talk down to kids, but the Strawberry princesses talked to you like you’re level with them. They were super cool,” she said. “I was always star-struck when they came to our school.”

Those experiences more than the scholarship or parade appearances or title of queen were on her mind when she applied to be on the court, she said.

Yes, there’s a crown. Yes, it’s technically a competition.

But Hailey said what she’ll take away from Strawberry Court is the time she’s spent with her colleagues.

“It’s so sad that it’s almost over,” she said. “It’s really the experience more than it is the crown.”

Despite their varying interests, Hailey said she sees a group of girls with similar qualities.

“We all do very different things — some of us do sports, and some of us do robotics, and some of us do choir,” she said. “But we have a similar work ethic.”

It's become a chance to connect with her mom and aunt who also were Strawberry Princesses.

“I didn’t know what they were like when they were princesses because I obviously hadn’t been born,” she said.

Hailey has spent four years studying leadership in high school. She said she organized prom for special education students for two of those.

She also served as a cheerleader, an experience that has prepared her for the Strawberry Court. Both are exercises in throwing oneself “out there,” she said, and both improved her public speaking and social skills.

“I had to put myself out there,” she said. “And it caused me to grow."

Hailey said she’s studying at Linn-Benton Community College to become a certified nursing assistant, then she’ll take prerequisite classes at the same school before transferring to Oregon State University for construction engineering management.

She’s book smart, she said, but needs variety in her life. She shadowed a construction engineering manager who described a career of new sites, new people, new projects every day.

“I love new adventures,” Hailey said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

