Country chart topper Steve Holy will be the featured performer at the 110th Lebanon Strawberry Festival.
Holy, 47, will take the main stage at Cheadle Lake Park at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 31. The evening's festivities will begin with the crowning of the Strawberry Festival Queen at 5:30 p.m. followed by a performance by the Dusty Rhoades Band at 6:45 p.m.
Holy is best known for his No. 1 singles "Good Morning Beautiful' and "Brand New Girlfriend."
Jami Cate, the chair of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival Board, said the festival is thrilled to bring in a performer of Holy's ability.
"He's a big step up for us and an indication of where we want to go in the future," Cate said.
A native of Dallas, Texas, Holy got his first break as a young artist when he won the prestigious Johnnie High Country Review in 1993. That contest had earlier proven crucial for rising artist LeAnn Rimes and it provided a similar early encouragement for Holy.
After signing with Curb Records, he released his debut album "Blue Moon" in 2000. The album peaked at No. 7 on the U.S. country charts and featured the singles "Blue Moon" and "The Hunger."
But it was the success of "Good Morning Beautiful" which defined the album. The song stayed atop the country charts for five weeks and was later recognized as one of the top 10 hits of the decade by Billboard.
There was no sophomore slump with his follow-up album, "Brand New Girlfriend" which was released in 2006. The title song climbed to the top of the charts and the album reached No. 2 on the country charts.
Remaining with Curb Records, Holy dropped his third studio album "Love Don't Run" in 2011 and the title cut reached the top 20 on the country singles charts.
A fan of the country music of the 1950s and 60s, Holy's first two albums leaned heavily on that traditional sound. "Love Don't Run" finds inspiration in 1970s country and includes a cover of Kris Kristofferson's "Help Me Make It Through the Night."
In 2014, Curb Records released a compilation album, "Best of Steve Holy" a 10-track collection of his biggest hits.
Holy is no stranger to the Pacific Northwest and was one of the featured performers at the 2007 Oregon Jamboree in Sweet Home. For the past several years, Holy has taken a hiatus from touring to focus on raising his family.
"This is his first show back and we're excited to have him," Cate said.