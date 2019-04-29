On Tuesday, April 30, Sixth Street will be closed from Rose Street to Carolina Street to traffic between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow the City of Lebanon to install a new restroom building at Century Park.
During installation, the contractor will utilize a crane to assist in the installation. The crane will be placed on Sixth Street near the intersection of Rose Street. The City is requesting all vehicles be removed from the street to allow adequate room for the crane.
Residents in the affected area should expect delays and/or detours around the construction activities. Residents will be afforded reasonable access but should expect short periods of time where access to individual driveways may not be possible in addition to periodic delays and other related inconveniences.
For further information, please contact the Maintenance Department at (541) 258.4918.