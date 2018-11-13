Jim Jones has been retired from the United States Navy for 35 years, but he can still wear his uniform for special occasions.
On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Jones , 75, was in uniform as the Lebanon Senior Center hosted a reception in recognition of Veterans Day.
Rebecca Wirfs, the activities planner at the senior center, organized the event around the theme of "Welcome Home."
"No matter what your journey of service was, I'm glad you made it home," Wirfs said.
The ceremony included a video presentation which featured John Wayne reciting a poem by John Mitchum titled "Why are you Marching, Son?"
Jones enlisted in the Navy in 1960 and served until his retirement in 1983.
"I'm originally from Oklahoma and it was a choice of continuing to work on the farm or do something else. I chose the Navy," Jones said. "Every time they gave me a check for $64 once a month I was tickled pink."
Jones' served in logistics as a loadmaster. He served on six different ships and traveled all over the globe resupplying other ships in the fleet.
"I have put foot on every continent this earth has got," Jones said.
His final posting was at Oregon State from 1980-83. At that time he lived in Monroe and he decided Oregon was the state he wanted to call home.
"I met people here like people I grew up with. They'd give you the shirt of your back if they thought you needed it."
Robert Williams provided music for the reception and the flag was presented by a color guard from the American Legion.