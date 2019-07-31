The Lebanon Community Schools District is weighing the possibility of placing a bond for school repairs and improvements on the November ballot.
Superintendent Bo Yates brought up the issue last Friday when he was the guest speaker at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce luncheon, which was held at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
"We have a lot of deferred maintenance in our buildings and in our schools. We have the opportunity as a community to go out and get what's called an OSCIM grant," he said.
The Oregon School Capital Improvement (OSCIM) program provides matching funds for communities such as Lebanon. The state will match up to $4 million in local funding for capital projects.
"So if we went out to the taxpayers and said, 'We're trying to get $4 million to do roofs, to do some upgrades in our schools,' then the state will match that and we'll have $8 million to be able to spend on our schools," Yates said. "Doing things for half-price, I'm totally on board with that."
Communities can receive an OSCIM grant once every six years.
Yates said a review of Lebanon's schools showed that it would cost $25 million to bring all of the district's buildings to like-new condition. That is not possible at this time, Yates said, but it is possible to get started on the needed repairs.
"For $8 million, we could do all of our roofing, some classroom improvements, all of our systems with the schools, do some upgrades with our security systems ... and possibly do some type of a preschool expansion," Yates said. "Those things are within that $8 million budget."
Yates asked the community leaders in attendance to lend their support to the proposal, which he said would be laid out in more detail in the weeks ahead.
Yates is a Lebanon High School graduate who has previously served as the principal at the high school and as an administrator within the district. He is in in his first year as superintendent.
He spent much of his time spelling out the district's goals for the coming years.
These goals include:
• Improving student achievement. The district is aiming for a 90 percent graduation rate for students who enter Lebanon High School as freshmen.
• Ensuring that 100 percent of children who enter a Lebanon elementary school as a kindergartner are reading at grade level by third grade.
• Providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.
Yates said the administration knows there is work to do to achieve these goals. As an example, he noted that only 78 percent of freshman this past school year completed the six credits they needed to be on schedule to graduate.
"There's not been a case where a grade has outperformed their freshmen cohort on-track data," he said. "So we're looking at a 78 percent graduation rate in three years from those kids. Is that acceptable? No, not at all. That indicates we need to make some changes; we need to take a look at how we're dealing with freshman. Are they prepared? What's the system look like, how are we supporting them?"