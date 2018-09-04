Samaritan Health Services has appointed Richard Hindmarsh, MD, to the medical director role for Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services. Dr. Hindmarsh will join Kelley Story, director of substance abuse at the clinic.
Dr. Hindmarsh has been with Samaritan Health Services since 2006 and has cared for patients in the areas of family medicine and addiction services. As the medical director of Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services, he will provide direct patient care and work with health care and community leaders to help develop the programs necessary to assist those suffering from the disease of addiction.
“The need to respond to substance abuse is critical to the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Dr. Hindmarsh. “And while the capital campaign efforts are underway to construct the 16-bed, inpatient rehabilitation center for Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services, we have the resources and infrastructure to provide outpatient substance abuse services to help those in need.”
Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services offers outpatient treatment services in support of co-occurring disorders such as mental health issues and substance abuse. The clinic serves patients in need of a high level of care, as well as those in need of less intensive intervention. Other services, such as education for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) intervention and medication assisted recovery services are also available.
Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services is a regional program based out of Lebanon, located at 100 Mullins Drive, Suite C2. For more information, visit samhealth.org/Recovery or call 541-451-6388.