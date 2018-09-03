Mid-Valley Women of Christ announces its 22nd community-wide Bible study, "No Other Gods," by Kelly Minter beginning September 17.
The program includes a seven-week DVD series with companion workbook for participants. Forty-two churches in 23 cities from a wide variety of denominations will open their doors to over a thousand women from all over the region.
Along with the Bible studies, Mid-Valley Women of Christ offers a service project outreach to charities in each community. The fall project is, “Wrapped-Up in Love,” and will include the collection of coats, hats, gloves and scarves for women and children in need as winter weather approaches.
To register for a class or for more information about Mid-Valley Women of Christ go to www.mid-valleywomenofchrist.org. Mid-Valley Women of Christ is a faith-based non-profit 401(c)(3) non-profit public charity.
St. Martin's to host annual trunk sale
The fourth annual Parking Lot Trunk Sale at St. Martin's Episcopal Church will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8.
The event will include crafts, decor, books, children's clothes and many more items.
The funds raised will support the Lebanon Soup Kitchen, the Learning Perch reading program at Sand Ridge Charter School, and will provide personal care kits for the needy.
For more information, call the church office at 541-451-1189, or send an email to stmartinslebanon@gmail.com. St. Martin's is located at the intersection of Milton and Williams streets (257 E. Milton Street).