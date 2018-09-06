This log is based on information from local courts and law enforcement agencies and includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or a risk to the public. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected in crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
LEBANON POLICE
Fraud – 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, 800 block S. Main Street. A resident sold gold for $1,945 and was paid with a check that turned out to be fraudulent.
Hit and run — About 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug, 28, a man came to the Police Department and reported that someone struck his 2005 Ford F350 and caused an estimated $1,550 damage to its right front fender. The vehicle is believed to have been hit while parked in a local bank parking lot.
Shoe theft — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2500 block of Santiam Highway. A caller reported that a male, about 30 years old, took shoes from a store and left on a black bicycle.
Broken window — 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, Green Acres Elementary School, 700 S. 10th St. About 8 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported that someone had broken two windows at the school. Repair costs were estimated at $850.
Disturbance — 3:07 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 200 block of Elmore Street. A caller report a neighbor shot a BB gun at her husband in connection with an ongoing issue. Officers contacted the people involved. The caller's husband said he was working in the house and came out on the front porch for a break and the neighbor pointed a BB gun at him, took a shot and reloaded. The BB went into the street. The neighbor told police he was shooting at a rat that popped up in his front yard. He was advised that as per municipal code, BB gun projectiles can't leave one's private property. No further report.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Photo problems — A caller in the 33000 block of Ford Mill Road, Lebanon, reported about 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, that a former boyfriend has been posting intimate photos of her on social media accounts. Investigation continues.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Felony DUII — Joshua Paul Eli, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, third-degree theft and refusal to take a test for intoxicants. The crimes allegedly occurred on May 18, and the Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency in the case. According to the charging document, Eli has been convicted of DUII three times in the last 10 years.