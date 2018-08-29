LEBANON POLICE
Theft — 8:25 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, 100 block of Seventh St. Lebanon police responded to a report of a someone disconnecting part of a gate and stealing two small to medium-sized marijuana plants that were nearly ready for harvest. Estimated total loss: about $1,500.
Police warning — Lebanon police officers reported receiving many calls Friday, Aug. 17, regarding the IRS calling and asking for payment and threatening to have call recipients arrested. Police are reminding residents this is a scam. Residents should give out no information, hang up and report the situation online to the OregoAttorney General's office, https://bit.ly/2wjv9oc.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Identity theft — From Tuesday, Aug. 21, Tyler Thorn Hoskinson, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and attempted assault on a public safety officer. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday. The Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.