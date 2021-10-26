Power, PACS and Pennsylvania in Oregon political news

The Oregon political world is in suspended animation as court challenges of 2022 redistricting maps have been filed.
A lawsuit was filed Monday — the final day possible — challenging the new redistricting maps for the legislature. A lawsuit against congressional maps is already pending, with opening arguments before a special judicial panel slated for Wednesday.
But the legal stumbling blocks don't stop everything from spinning in Salem and Washington, D.C.
Some of the action:
Keeping the gavel: House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, plans to remain in the chamber's top job while running for governor in 2022. Kotek advisor Thomas Wheatley said last week that Kotek will serve out the rest of her term — win or lose — until it ends in January 2023.
House rules prohibit members from fundraising while in session, but the state constitution limits the legislature to 35 days, scheduled for February and March.
New PAC to back a candidate in Oregon and Washington: Republican Alek Skarlatos is reaching across state lines to get a financial boost for his second run at the seat held by U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield in the 4th Congressional District.
DeFazio defeated Skarlatos in 2020 by 5%, the closest race in the Democrat's 34-year congressional history. The two spent at least $8.3 million, making it Oregon's most expensive congressional race. Skarlatos is seeking a rematch.
The Federal Elections Commission reported Friday that the Stronger PNW PAC for Alek Skarlatos and Tiffany Smiley will also aid Smiley, who is a Republican running against U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-WA.
The new political action committee lists the treasurer as Chris Marston, an Alexandria, Virginia attorney specializing in election law. Skarlatos' initial report of the new PAC listed the treasurer as Lisa Lisker, a top GOP fundraiser based in Virginia who has created several PACs to aid candidates and already has ties to Smiley. Skarlatos later revised his filing to list Marston as the treasurer.
Any money from the new PAC will be in addition to the candidate's main PAC. The Alek for Oregon PAC reported it raised $744,844 this year, through Sept. 30, while spending $532,973. The DeFazio for Congress PAC reported raising just over $1.2 million this year while spending $428,285. DeFazio also reported he will receive support from the Portland-based Progressive Americans for Democracy PAC.
The district lines will be different next year because of redistricting required to reflect the 2020 U.S. Census. Under the Democratic-drawn plan, the 4th district would add more Democratic-leaning areas.
Skarlatos, a Roseburg resident, received acclaim for being among a small group of men who stopped a 2015 attack by an Islamic State extremist aboard a Paris-bound train. He was a member of the Oregon National Guard at the time.
Pennsylvania power: House Speaker Kotek is from York, Pennsylvania. Senate Peter Courtney is from Philadelphia. House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner is from Erie.
The trio of Keystone State-expatriates, all Democrats, already give a Pennsylvania touch to Oregon political power. But the trio could end up as governor and leaders of both legislative chambers if political stars align.
Kotek is running for governor and would have to win crowded primary and general election races to see if she can move her bowl of York Peppermint Patties to give to guests over to the governor's office.
Courtney has been widely rumored to be considering retirement instead of extending his role into the 2023 session.
Smith Warner would have to win re-election, then decide if she wanted to try for Kotek's job, which is being eyed by others in the 37-member Democratic caucus.
Brown appoints tribal leader to power council: Gov. Kate Brown has nominated Lewis Pitt, the director of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation, to a seat on the Pacific Northwest Electric Power and Conservation Council. Pitt will finish the term of Chuck Sams, a former top administrator of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation, who resigned when President Joe Biden nominated him as National Parks Director. Sams is awaiting U.S. Senate confirmation. Pitt would start the $120,000-per-year position on Nov. 19 and serve through Jan. 15, 2024.