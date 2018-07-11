Marilyn Nelson has known W. Emmett “Bud” Barnes for well over 50 years. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1966 in the same class as his oldest son, Don, and stayed in touch with the family.
As this friendship deepened, Nelson ultimately made an unusual decision.
“When my mother and father passed away I decided I needed to adopt Bud as my father, and at that time his wife Mary was alive and she was my mother,” Nelson said.
Nelson laughs as she tells the story, but the relationship is real and is in no way a joke. So when Barnes was approaching his 100th birthday, Nelson got busy. Working with her husband, Mark Nelson, she organized a suitable celebration for Barnes, a World War II veteran and a key member of the Lebanon community for the past half-century.
The event brought friends and family from all over the western United States to American Legion Post 51 on Saturday to honor Nelson, who was born on July 8, 1918 in Couer d’Alene, Idaho.
Nelson said Barnes is notable for his generosity and friendliness.
“He would help anybody if they needed help. He’s just very loving. Their whole family is,” Nelson said.
Bud Barnes appreciated the effort that went into organizing the event, although he joked that he was worried no one was going to show up.
“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone,” Barnes said before the party. “As far as the birthday is concerned, it’s just another day.”
Don Barnes, 70, was able to attend from Reno, Nevada, and son Gene Barnes, 69, came from Snoqualmie, Washington, to be in attendance. Carol Bosenko, 82, Bud Barnes’ only surviving sibling, lives near Sacramento, California, and was also able to attend the event.
Barnes has six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. A daughter, Denice Ward, died in 2015 and wife Mary Barnes passed that same year.
“Mother told Bud to keep the family together and he has,” Bosenko said.
Barnes grew up on his family’s farm in northern Idaho. He vividly remembers working their 80-acre farm with a team of horses and rising early to milk the cows.
“I didn’t have time to get in trouble,” Barnes said.
He joined the National Guard at age 16 and had already served his term and got out before World War II began. He was living on Kodiak Island in Alaska at the time. He traveled back to Idaho and joined the Army in November 1942.
He had been working in mines and was comfortable working with explosives, so it was a good fit when he was assigned to serve with an ammunition company.
Barnes, who would ultimately rise to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, spent most of the war at a large base in southern England. His unit unloaded munitions, organized them and issued them to units heading into combat.
They were also responsible for disposing of old and damaged ammunition and ordnance. They did this by blowing them up in large pits. This was dangerous work and Barnes was in charge. Most of the physical labor was performed by German prisoners who were housed at the base.
“I worked with German PW’s all the time. I had a crew of 12,” Barnes said.
Barnes said there was never any concern that the prisoners might intentionally try to harm others with the munitions.
“These were highly educated men, the lowest educated German PW was a lawyer. Half of them were doctors,” Barnes said. “They didn’t want to be in that war any more than I did … They weren’t doing anything to hurt themselves. They were very careful and I was very careful.”
Barnes recalled a visit from an officer who questioned his disposal methods. Barnes assured the guest that he was using the smallest charge possible to detonate the ordinance.
His visitor said that while he was sure this was true, “You’re shaking windows 10 miles away.”
After the way, Barnes returned to Idaho and thanks to the efforts of his sister Lois was introduced to the woman who would become his wife.
They lived in the tri-cities area in Washington for several years and he worked for Hanford. But he was uncomfortable working so close to the radiation. He and Mary decided it was time to find a new home.
“My wife and I made a tour of the whole valley. We liked this area best,” Barnes said.
Barnes got a job at the Champion mill and filled several jobs there over the years before retiring in 1983. Mary, a registered nurse, worked for many years local doctor’s offices.
The couple also stayed busy with numerous volunteer activities. Barnes helped found the Linn County Credit Union, and served as a troop leader with the Boy Scouts. They worked together to support the First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, and were especially active with the FISH ministry.
But Barnes is best known for his work at Clear Lake. He was a core member of the Santiam Fish & Game Association, which managed the lake for decades before passing ownership on to Linn County about a decade ago.
Barnes loves fishing and hunting and he was able to put the skills he learned over a lifetime to good use as the maintenance supervisor at the lake. He did this demanding and time-consuming work on a volunteer basis.
Don Barnes said this is one of the key’s to his father’s long life.
“I think the reason is how hard he pushes himself. He’s just been a very energetic person. I think that’s the main reason. I think that’s the reason I’ve done so well and my brother’s done so well. We push ourselves,” Don Barnes said.
The result is a full life, which Barnes was able to celebrate with family and friends. As he looked back, his thoughts centered on his beloved wife.
“She was a good woman, a good wife to me for 68 years,” Barnes said. “I had a beautiful time with my wife.”
