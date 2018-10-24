For the first half of the 20th century, the Hotel Lebanon was central to the life of the growing community.
Peter Richard would like the building to fill that same role in the future, but it is going to take a lot of work to get there.
The property is on the east side of Main Street between Ash and Sherman. Several businesses are located on the ground floor: Anytime Fitness, Real Deals on Home Decor, Let it Bead, and The Lobby.
There are also nine apartments located on the back of the property. Larry Shuttlesworth, who helps oversee the property for Richard, said he believes they were originally built as housing for the hotel staff.
But the largest portion of the property, the upstairs hotel, hasn’t been used in decades.
“The last residents there were probably in the 1950s,” Richard said.
The building was originally four stories tall. The upper floor fell into such disrepair that it was removed in the 1960s. In the past few years, the upstairs area has been used as a location for a couple of film productions which took advantage of the building’s decrepit condition.
It has been a long fall for a building which was once one of the finest in the state.
“The dining room was grand. It was known as one of the best in the state south of Portland,” Richard said.
Richard acquired the property in 1997. Over the years, he has worked on renovating the site one step at a time. The first job was to stop the water.
“The building was basically a siphon of water,” Richard said. “We had to paint and seal the entire building, put on a new roof.”
After making it watertight, he spent about 10 years renovating the ground floor. This allowed him to rent space to tenants.
Robert and Laura Winner manage the Real Deals location and say the location is ideal.
“It’s a great little place. We’re really happy in this town, they’ve really embraced us in town here,” Robert Winner said. “We’re keeping afloat and plan on staying.”
For the past few years, Richard has focused on the exterior. He has replaced about 60 windows, installed new doors, and put up new flashing, gutters, trim, paint and awnings.
“We spent a lot of money getting that done,” Richard said.
Over the next six months he hopes to finish up some outdoor patios and add laundry facilities for the existing apartments.
Then it will be time to focus on the upstairs renovation. He has considered different uses such as bringing back the hotel, or building apartments for seniors.
Right now, he believes the best use is to renovate the building as general use apartments. If the fourth floor is rebuilt, as is his goal, then there could be as many as 40 apartments.
They would be built in a range of sizes. Some micro apartments would be around 300 square feet, while others would be around 700. One or two of the apartments might be even larger.
“We are duplicating many hotels I have seen visiting the Portland area which are now apartments. That seems to be the hot thing,” Richard said. “This allows them to have something very nice for less. The apartments near the college are nice, but expensive. We can be significantly lower, but still nice.”
Richard hopes the apartments could ultimately provide a home for some of the medical school students, as well as others who would like to live in the middle of the downtown core.
“We’re in the center of Lebanon. It’s a fantastic place to put in apartments for people to be able walk outside and join in what is going on,” Richard said.
Richard said parking for future residents has already been acquired. He bought parking spaces downtown when he purchased the building.
He is currently looking for partners to help finance the cost of the renovation. He estimates the cost will be somewhere between $1.3 and $2 million. If the project is structured in such a way that he can do some of the general contracting the cost could be toward the lower end.
“I would like to bring it back to what it was in the early 1900s. It will be a showpiece,” Richard said.