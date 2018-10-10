Eleven residents at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon (OVHL) were honored on September 24, when they were presented the military medals and other awards they earned in a ceremony at the home. The range of service of these decorated veterans spanned several decades between World War II and Vietnam.
Recipients included a World War II airplane mechanic who served in the south Pacific, a female Marine who was stationed at the Pentagon during the Cold War, and a Vietnam helicopter door gunner who was shot down three times and survived seven months as a prisoner of war before escaping.
Three uniformed members of the Oregon National Guard officially presented the medals that were placed in a shadowbox. Retired Brig. Gen. Steve Beach, Chief Master Sgt. Ulana Cole, and Sgt. Major Bob Foesch were the presenters.
A military decoration is a distinctively designed award given as a mark of honor for heroism, meritorious or outstanding service or achievement.