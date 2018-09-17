“OR-5¢” bottle refund to end September 30
Have any old cans or bottles you’ve been hanging onto? Oregon purchased beverage containers originally marked for the five-cent refund value must be redeemed no later than Sept. 30. After this date, only eligible beverage containers bearing the “OR-10¢” refund value may be redeemed.
Beverage containers with a five-cent refund value include carbonated soft drinks, beer and water beverages in metal, glass or plastic containers, up to and including 3 fluid liters in volume. Although labeled for the five cent refund value, through Sept. 30, these beverage containers will be redeemed at the current 10 cent amount.
Beginning October 1, these “OR-5¢” marked beverage containers will have no redemption value, but can still be recycled.
The refund value increased from five cents to 10 cents on Apr. 1, 2017. Water, beer, and carbonated soft drink containers marked with “OR-5¢” could still be sold through Sept. 30, even though the refund value was increased to 10 cents.