× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 13, 1957 – April 21, 2020

Ron's family is saddened to announce his passing on April 21, 2020 in Springfield.

Ron was born on August 13, 1957 in Lebanon, to Ervin Dirks and Jacquelyn (Kunders) Jacobs. He grew up and attended school in Lebanon where he married and was divorced to Lisa (Thompson) Saling. They had a daughter, Jamie (Dirks) Jablonski. Ron later married and was divorced to Sharlene (George/Brown) Dirks. They had a son, Bryce Dirks, and he had two step children, Jennifer (Brown) Monia and Chad Brown.

Ron was a supervisor at Lanz Cabinets in Eugene. He enjoyed cooking, golfing, and fishing.

He is survived by his children, eight grandchildren, and his father. Along with his brothers and sister; Bud Dirks, Bob Dirks, Skeeter Dirks, Nikki Kelley and countless others who he considered family. He was preceded in death by his mother in 2009.

Due to current circumstances a celebration of life is on hold and will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Ron Dirks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.