September 11, 1937 – March 8, 2020

Jerry Marvin Callaway, he passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Marv was born to Ella and Albert Callaway in Ellensburg, Washington. He had one sister, Irene.

He graduated from Grainger, Washington lettering in basketball. Marv came from simple beginnings working with his dad splitting firewood and playing in his Dad's band to make ends meet. This instilled a hard-working work ethic that helped Marv work his way up through various companies such as The Phillip's 66 Gas Station, Pep Boys Auto Parts in addition to a successful excavating company. This laid the groundwork for becoming a self-made man.

In 1988 he met and married Kathy West joining their families together including Marv's four grown children and Kathy's five. Marv started a second excavating company in Washington, and built and sold five houses in his spare time.