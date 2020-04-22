September 11, 1937 – March 8, 2020
Jerry Marvin Callaway, he passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Marv was born to Ella and Albert Callaway in Ellensburg, Washington. He had one sister, Irene.
He graduated from Grainger, Washington lettering in basketball. Marv came from simple beginnings working with his dad splitting firewood and playing in his Dad's band to make ends meet. This instilled a hard-working work ethic that helped Marv work his way up through various companies such as The Phillip's 66 Gas Station, Pep Boys Auto Parts in addition to a successful excavating company. This laid the groundwork for becoming a self-made man.
In 1988 he met and married Kathy West joining their families together including Marv's four grown children and Kathy's five. Marv started a second excavating company in Washington, and built and sold five houses in his spare time.
When Marv and Kathy retired they enjoyed traveling between Washington, Oregon, and most of all Beautiful Lake Havasu, Arizona. All the while Marv enjoyed sharing a laugh and a story or two. Their travels included seeing many states and tying in parts of Canada and Mexico. While at home in Lake Havasu, Marv was always excited to take family and friends on boat rides with the boat he thoroughly enjoyed. He also enjoyed air chairing and going dancing with his love Kathy. He enjoyed making many friends who felt like family, he will be missed by many.
Marv is survived by his wife Kathy, nine children and their spouses, 21 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren with one on the way and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents, a sister and one grandson.
A funeral mass will be announced at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.