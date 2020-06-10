Dean L. Beck

Dean was an ardent fan and supporter of the University of Oregon; he never stopped loving and reading about history; he was an avid sports fan and took up running and tennis with a vengeance later in life. He loved reading and watching movies, especially westerns. He and his wife, Lynn, enjoyed traveling and went on numerous vacations all over the world. They became devoted supporters of the arts in Bend, attending numerous plays, musicals and art events. Dean, along with some close friends, started a group they called The Oval Club which met for food and beer and conversation every Thursday at a different brew pub in Bend. He made lasting friends wherever he went and in some circles, was known for his “Beck jokes” as he was always quick with a pun or humorous anecdote that most people could only respond to with a groan.