No new cases of COVID-19 in mid-valley

Corvallis Manor is holding steady at 19 total cases, including 13 residents and six staff members, according to information from the nursing home and OHA. Those numbers have not increased in a week. Three residents died from the disease in March after being transferred to the hospital, but no deaths associated with the facility have been reported since then.

According to a statement on the nursing home’s website, two residents are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the facility’s isolation wing, while eight have recovered from bouts with the disease. Six staff members have tested positive for coronavirus and are self-isolating at home, the statement adds.

National Frozen Foods in Albany has had at least 34 cases of COVID-19, including 30 employees and four family or household members. It’s not clear whether there have been additional cases associated with the facility; no updated numbers on the outbreak at the food processing plant have been released by company or Linn County officials since May 6.

The United States has now had more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began, including 22,860 new cases included with statistics released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 1,397 deaths from the disease were included in the latest report, bringing the national death toll to 93,061.

