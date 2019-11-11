{{featured_button_text}}
Member of the Sick Town Derby Dames skate during a practice session inside their rink in Lewisburg in this 2017 file photo. 

 Anibal Ortiz, Mid-Valley Media

The Sick Town Derby Dames, the mid-valley’s roller derby team, and the history of the sport will be the focus of this Wednesday’s History Bites at Noon lecture at the Albany Regional Museum.

The event also will delve into the history of the Sick Town Derby Dames’ practice space, the Lake Park Roller Rink north of Corvallis.

The presenter is Adrienne Ewanchyna, who operates Indulgence Personal Chef Services by day but transforms into Blade Maiden at night. Ewanchyna began skating with the Sick Town Derby Dames about three years ago.

Admission to History Bites is free, but donations are accepted.

The Albany Regional Museum is at 136 Lyon St. S. For more information, go to armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.

