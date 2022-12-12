In Lebanon, end of veterans' march to the sea in sight

The veterans have nearly ended their march to the sea.

Coleman Kinzer walked into Lebanon on Saturday, Dec. 10, one-half of the pair of retired sergeants major who kicked off a westward slog of U.S. Highway 20 in Boston a half-year and about 3,300 miles ago to gather publicity.

By the time they reached the mid-Willamette Valley, Kinzer and walking partner Ray Shinohara certainly had attracted the attention they sought.

“I’ve been following them since the start of the journey in June,” said Shyla Malloy, a Chamber of Commerce ambassador and mom of a U.S. Navy petty officer who works on aircraft.

That’s the month Kinzer lined up near the warship Constitution with Justin LeHew and started blogging about their efforts to fundraise for the recovery of combatants and military service personnel left behind in U.S. wars overseas.

Men and women disappeared in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America during the nation’s expansive effort to wage or intervene in global conflict. Depending on who saw them last, the unaccounted for are listed as missing, or killed — body not recovered.

Many were last known as prisoners of war, presumed dead.

The U.S. Department of Defense estimates nearly 82,000 people or their remains were never recovered with thousands missing after wars on the Korean peninsula and in Vietnam. Some 73,500 never came back to the U.S. after World War II.

“It’s not a military thing; it’s an American thing,” Kinzer said in an interview.

Many of the missing were compelled into service, drafted under conscription laws. Kinzer said their families will depend on others to step in and recover the bodies where their government did not.

Kinzer said he was struck by LeHew’s efforts to identify and recover bodies and have them flown to the U.S. LeHew’s work represented ex-military, civilians, stepping in to bring closure to families where their government had not.

“They’re Americans, right?” Kinzer said. “They deserve to be buried on American soil.”

More than 13,000 followed the veterans’ walk on Facebook under the name of their fundraiser walk, The Long Road. They picked up fellow Marines alum Shinohara in Illinois; procured a motorhome in Iowa.

All three posted about generous donations, gifted food, things spotted on the road. Among the strangest in that last category, according to a December post from LeHew and one of the men’s most popular, is the number of abandoned sex toys.

“Dildos. Lots of dildos for some reason chucked out and [lying] alongside of Route 20 in every state across America.”

Kinzer was silent for seconds-long spells while he contemplated what he saw. The men were 67 miles from Newport, about 98% of the way to the end, and Kinzer was sipping lager from a brown glass stubby.

“Nobody’s talking about the f------ skies in the Midwest,” he said.

Anyone looking west on 20 in the country’s flattest states can see clouds boiling up from horizon to overhead. With few trees or hills on some of the road’s stretches, the sun would highlight and darken the clouds as it rose and sank unobscured off the men’s left shoulders.

Other revelations? “I’d never been to Massachusetts before. I didn’t know Ohio has a wine country,” Kinzer said.

Near the top of the Cascades, making their way over a mountain pass from the high desert that dominates Oregon’s landscape, the men found snow compacted by plows into walls at the shoulder of Highway 20.

“The road got very narrow,” Kinzer said.

In the 15ish minutes he was talking, two people shoved cash into his hands.

“I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income, but I’m going to give you what I can,” said one man in a red shirt bearing an illustration of the U.S. flag.

Kinzer, who had been animatedly talking about the pain-in-the-ass rolling hills of New York state, sounded sincere and serious as he thanked the man.

LeHew said the group raised $170,000 between Boston and Lebanon. It’ll be added to the less than $6 million he’s spent so far, he said, recovering 389 bodies.

Of those, he said, 161 have been identified.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

The bartender at American Legion Post 51 said the prospect of closure gave her some hope. Denise Hoover said her family is still waiting to discover how her uncle-in-law vanished in a war more than a half-century ago.

“We just want his body found,” Hoover said.

LeHew said he thinks Hoover’s request shows the cross-country walk succeeded.

“I’ll go back to the hotel and start doing some research to find out why no one has found her uncle,” he said.