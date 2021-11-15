Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Gift cards are a red flag

One of the surest signs of a scam is how the person on the phone is trying to get you to pay them.

On Oct. 26, a Corvallis resident reported to the police that they were scammed by a person claiming to be an employee of Microsoft Security. The scammer said that the individual owed $47,000 to a Chinese website, but that they “could offset the bill by getting $22,000 in various gift cards.”

The resident then provided the numbers of the cards to the scammer, who can then use that information to make purchases.

It’s a common theme in many kinds of scams, really. The reason is that pre-paid gift cards can be purchased at most stores and loaded up with just about any amount of money.

The bail scam, previously reported in this column, where scammers pose as a loved one saying that they need to be bailed out of jail for some trouble they’ve gotten themselves into, often includes this gift card component.

“If you’re actually paying bail, we don’t take gift cards,” Albany police Capt. Brad Liles said. “A lot of the time these are common sense checks. … If they take a moment and think about it, you can pretty much tell that these things are fraudulent activities.”

Both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Consumer Protection Agency advise that you should immediately hang up the phone or disregard the correspondence if it includes a request for gift card payments.

"If someone calls you and demands that you pay them with gift cards, you can bet that a scammer is behind that call,” the Consumer Protection Agency says on its website. “Once they have the gift card number and the PIN, they have your money.”

The website also notes that scammers will tell you many stories to try and convince you to drive to the store and buy one of these cards. Common themes of their tactics include urgency — the idea that you have to go right now or something terrible will happen — and they direct you to a specific website or store to make the purchase.

In general, legitimate businesses and agencies don’t accept payments through gift cards, so someone asking you to buy them is an instant red flag.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

