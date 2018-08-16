The Masons have been active in Lebanon for 150 years and the leadership of the fraternal organization is confident that the lodge will continue to serve the community for years to come.
Members of the East Linn Masonic Lodge No. 44 gathered on Thursday, Aug. 9, at the century farm home of member Buzz Mitchell to celebrate 150 years of service in the community.
Master Mearl Kroker, the head of the East Linn lodge, led the event. He has been a member for 27 years and has served as master for the past three years.
Kroker said the appeal of Masonry is very simple.
"Everyone in the lodge is equal. Doctors, lawyers, street sweepers, everyone is equal," Kroker said. "We take good men and try to make them better."
Several of the organization's state leaders, including Grand Master James L. Morgan, attended the celebration. Morgan said the celebration is more elaborate when it is the sesquicentennial of an individual lodge.
The Lebanon lodge, however, has seen significant changes over the years. It has absorbed the Sweet Home and Brownsville lodges and each of those events led to the creation of a new lodge with a new charter. Morgan said this has been quite common in recent years, but the trend of lodge closures is slowing.
So in this case, the celebration was focused on 150 years of Masonic presence in the Lebanon area. Members gathered for a barbecue and the presentation of a plaque honoring the lodge's long history.
"Men have been in Lebanon doing Masonry for 150 years. We think this is pretty special," Morgan said. "That they've kept Masonry going for that long is truly great."
The first Masonic Lodge in Oregon was created in 1846 in Oregon City and was chartered as Multnomah Lodge No. 1. It was sponsored by the Grand Lodge of Missouri. The Willamette Lodge in Milwaukie and the Lafayette Lodge (both sponsored by the Grand Lodge of California) soon followed. Once three local lodges were in place, Oregon was in position to have its own Grand Lodge, which was created in 1851 and is located in Forest Grove. The existing lodges and all lodges created after that time fall under the umbrella of the Oregon Grand Lodge.
Morgan said there have been two historic spikes in Mason membership.
The first was after World War I and the second was after World War II. Membership in the Masons has been declining in recent years as its core grows older. But Morgan said the trend has been moving in the other direction in the past few years. The Grand Lodge has increased its advertising budget and that has attracted more interest.
"So far this year, more than 550 individuals have called the Grand Lodge to inquire about the Masons," Morgan said. "A lot of young professionals are returning to fraternities in the urban areas."
Greg O'Neal is the master of the Corvallis lodge, which dates to 1857, and is a member of the Lebanon lodge. He said that when he joined the Corvallis lodge in 2008 he was 47 years old and was approximately 20 years younger than the other members.
Between 2000 and 2010, he said the Corvallis lodge added just three new members. But since then, more than 50 men have joined the lodge.
O'Neal also pointed out that it is the custom in Masons to not actively recruit.
"We don't ask people to join. You have to ask us," O'Neal said.
The East Linn Masonic Lodge provides four $1,000 college scholarships to area students each year and is also very active in support of the Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland.
"It's a fraternity with philanthropy at its heart," O'Neal said.
The first master of the Lebanon lodge was W.F. Hillard. The lodge does not have a photo of Hillard and is actively seeking to locate one. The lodge does have photos for subsequent masters, including the second man to serve in that position, Jonathan Wassom, who first became master in 1871.
