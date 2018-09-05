Gary Timms found his way into the running world almost by accident.
He was looking for a sports activity to keep his 8-year-old son busy. This was in the 1970s and the options were much more limited than they are today. Running was simple enough and because the family was living in Eugene at the time, the sport was exploding in popularity.
So Timms gave it a try. He entered his son, also named Gary, into an all-comers meet and he took up the sport as well.
“I never ran until I was about 32 years of age,” Timms said.
Both father and son caught the running bug. The elder Timms organized a neighborhood youth running team for his son to compete with, and he found his way to an adult running club called the Noon Crew.
It wasn’t a group of elite runners, just people who committed to run almost every day at lunch time.
“I got to really like running,” Timms said. “Met some interesting people, real good people.”
His involvement in the sport took a leap forward when the family moved to Brownsville. He saw an ad in the newspaper for a coaching job at Central Linn High School. He became an assistant basketball coach at the school and also coached track and field.
This ultimately led to the creation of a cross country team, which Timms coached from 2000 through 2002. The family then made another move, settling in Lebanon.
Jim Hill, the longtime principal, athletic director and coach at ELCA, called Timms and asked if he wanted to coach cross country.
When Timms took over the program in 2003, there was a girls team, but not enough boys to field a full squad. The girls had immediate success, winning the district title and placing fifth at state in the 2A/1A classification.
Timms would go on to lead the 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012 girls teams to district championships.
It took several years to establish a full boys team, but once the squad was operational it became dominant, winning district titles in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Current ELCA Athletic Director Kellen Peters said Timms was the ideal coach for the school at that time.
“There are coaches that build programs and he is one of them,” Peters said.
Timms didn’t wait for students to decide if they wanted to join the cross country team.
“Basically, I would walk down the halls and if I saw anybody that looked like a runner, I’d ask them if they were a runner, and if not, then why not?” Timms said.
He found great satisfaction in introducing young people to a sport they could enjoy for their entire life.
“Taking kids that had never run before and coaching them,” Timms said. “You get a kid running and they’re going to improve.”
After spending 12 years as the head cross country coach, Timms stepped into an assistant role and Peters took over as head coach.
Peters believes that Timms wanted to be confident the program was going in the right direction before he finally retired, and he is thankful for the experience working alongside the veteran coach.
“He taught me that you have to have the fun things in there to keep them engaged,” Peters said. “The season is long.”
The boys team has maintained its success, winning district championships in 2015 and 2016.
Timms, 76, has finally stepped down from all of his coaching responsibilities. But he still has a strong connection to the program. He has created a trophy room on his property which covers the history of the Central Linn and ELCA cross country programs over the past 20 years.
The room is also a shrine to the history of running in Oregon, with photos, autographs and memorabilia of such great runners as Steve Prefontaine, Galen Rupp and Matthew Centrowitz.
The collection includes trophies, medals and race-worn shoes from many of his teams. Looking through the space, Timms has a story about every one of his runners through the years.
He doesn’t think he will miss coaching too badly because he has plenty of other interests to keep himself busy. He doesn’t want to hang around the team too much because he wants to give the coaches space to run things themselves.”
“It would be easy to interfere,” Timms said. “I will go to some of the meets.”
And he still believes that running isn’t just for high school students. He encourages everyone to give running a try, even those adults like him who had never done it before.
“You can do it. First start short and start slow and just run,” Timms said. “Everybody goes out too fast.”