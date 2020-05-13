Linn, Benton counties ask governor to reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Linn and Benton counties have petitioned Gov. Kate Brown asking that businesses be allowed to reopen as early as May 15, but public health officials are cautioning that a successful reopening will depend largely on individuals continuing to act responsibly.

The Linn County Board of Commissioners sent a revised petition to the governor Friday afternoon, and the Benton County board submitted its petition on Monday. They are among 32 of Oregon's 36 counties that are seeking reopening approval.

Commissioners in both Linn and Benton counties say they have met all of the governor's criteria for a phased-in opening, including:

• A declining prevalence of COVID-19. Linn County’s maximum hospitalization number at one time was three patients, and Benton County officials say the number there is in the same range, although precise figures were not available Tuesday.

• A minimum testing regimen of at least 30 people per 10,000 population per week. Both counties say they are exceeding that requirement.

• A robust contact tracing system. Linn County has trained 30 tracers. Benton has trained 16 so far and will have 22 available by the middle of next week. Both counties exceed the minimum of 15 per 100,000 residents.