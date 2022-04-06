Lebanon will give city employees thank-you pay

Public workers in the mid-valley’s third-largest city are about to see some pandemic relief.

City of Lebanon employees will each receive up to $1,000 in federal COVID-19 stimulus funding issued in a one-time bonus the City Council is calling appreciation pay.

Councilors granted City Manager Nancy Brewer the authority at a March 23 meeting to pay $500 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to each part-time employee. Full-time employees stand to see $1,000.

That’s just under the equivalent $42 for each month so far in the coronavirus pandemic.

Lebanon has 116 job positions in its 2021-2022 budget, the majority of those paid full time. The city budgeted to pay the equivalent of about 112 full-time employees.

Brewer said she’ll seek a letter of agreement between the city and two unions, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; and the Lebanon Police Association.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury directed about $3.48 million to Lebanon from the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, awarding half that year with the remainder to arrive this May. The funds increased the city’s projected operating revenue by about 12%.

Benton County officials in October also agreed to offer their employees a one-time pandemic-related bonus and paid holidays from $445,000 of its own ARPA funding.

The Lebanon City Council met for a work session, then entered an about 1½-hour executive session called under an Oregon law that grants public bodies the right to shield deliberation in a closed meeting to consider employing “a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.”

The council emerged from executive session then voted unanimously and without discussion to approve a city-wide COVID-119-related bonus.

“Can you insert the word appreciation there?” asked Ward 1 councilor Wayne Dykstra. “Appreciation bonus?”

Councilors also approved hiring bonuses at the Lebanon Police Department, where chief Frank Stevenson is trying to fill six openings.

While the department hasn’t announced how much it will offer, Stevenson confirmed in an email March 30 that Lebanon will offer bonuses to certified, experienced officers — commonly called a lateral hire. That money will pay out in portions, upon hiring and the rest after completing a 12- or 18-month probationary period, job depending, in line with other police agencies in the mid-valley area.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

