Jason Williams, the maintenance operations director for the city of Lebanon, is ready to do some spring cleaning.
That means it is time for a public auction. The city of Lebanon will hold the auction on Sunday, April 14 at 305 W. Oak Street.
“We haven’t had one for eight years,” Williams said. “We’ll be auctioning off stuff we’ve had for up to 20 years.”
The site will open for previews at 9 a.m. and the auction will begin at 11 a.m. RS Cook Auctions of Scio will handle the sales.
Williams said the most sought-after items may be the vehicles. There are three vehicles coming from the Lebanon Police Department. There is a Dodge Charger which was used by a detective, and two vehicles which were forfeited, a Mercedes-Benz 350 (sport utility vehicle) and a Dodge Durango.
There are also several trucks for sale which were used by the city’s operations department. There is a 1998 Ford Ranger 2x4 extended cab which has only 38,484 miles of use. There is also a 1995 Chevy S-10 2x4 extended cab which has only 36,753 miles and a 2005 Chevy Silverado 4x4 short bed standard cab with 24,560 miles.
There is also a crane truck for sale, along with various tractors, commercial mowers, a wide range of implements and a tricked-out golf cart.
The city is also selling a six-wheeled amphibious vehicle which was used at the water treatment plant.
Office items for sale include desks, chairs and computer equipment, including servers.
Proceeds from items provided by the Police Department will go back to that department. Other proceeds will go back into the city’s equipment acquisition fund.
This will be just the second auction Williams has overseen since joining the maintenance department in 2006. When asked what happens to items that don’t sell, Williams wasn’t sure.
“Everything sold out last time. It was very successful,” Williams said.
No prior registration is required and the auction is open to everyone.