Lebanon to close Kees Street during construction

On Wednesday, May 4, the city of Lebanon will close Kees Street between Seventh Street and Stoltz Hill Road for construction, which is expected to last until mid-July.

During construction, Kees Street will be closed to through traffic, with detours in place, according to a city news release. Residents in the affected area will be afforded reasonable access but should expect short periods of time during which access to individual driveways may not be possible, in addition to delays and/or detours around the construction activities.