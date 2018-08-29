Nora Horne is plainly precocious and she certainly knows how to spell it.
Horne, 11, will compete in the Oregon Statewide Spelling Championship at the Oregon State Fair in Salem on Saturday, Sept. 1. The championship, which is presented by Oregon Spellers, will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Picnic Grove.
This is the first trip to the state championships for Horne, who will be a sixth-grader this fall at Seven Oak Middle School. In order to qualify, Horne won her classroom competition last year at Riverview School and then won her school competition, as well. That allowed her to advance to the district competition, which she also won.
The final hurdle was the Linn County Spelling Contest, which was held on May 17 at the Lebanon Community Schools district office. Horne had reached that stage once before, during her third-grade year, but did not advance to state.
This time she did not fall short.
“This one felt easier,” Horne said of her second effort at the county competition.
Horne began participating in spelling competitions in first grade and has entered every year except one (fourth grade), when her school did not hold the event.
What is the secret of her success? She loves to read.
“I read a lot. Sometimes I ask my mom to quiz me, but I don’t really practice,” Horne said.
Horne, the daughter of Nathan and Jana Horne, learned to read long before she went to school.
“I learned to read pretty well when I was two,” Horne said.
Her favorite genres are realistic fiction, anime and graphic novels. Among her favorite books are “Amal Unbound,” “Lucky Broken Girl,” and “Cardcaptor Sakura.” She is also a fan of “Yotsuba&!” a popular anime series.
Horne’s gift for spelling received early encouragement from her kindergarten teacher at Green Acres Elementary School.
“Mrs. Wells would quiz me on words, hard words, before every recess,” Horne said. “It was really fun.”
The state championship, similar to each preceding round, is a written spelling test. Horne said she will do some practice tests before state, but she isn’t planning on doing anything too strenuous to prepare. At this time, she said, studying the etymology of words just confuses her.
The written exam, however, isn’t the competition about which she is most excited about at the state fair.
“I’m really looking forward to the stand-up spelling bee,” Horne said.
After the written competition is completed, a verbal competition will be held the same day. The Junior Division, for those 12 and under, will be held at 2:30 p.m. and the Teen/Adult Division starts at 3:30 p.m. Both of these events are open to anyone who wishes to compete.
Horne has never taken part in a verbal spelling bee and she is excited about the opportunity.
For more information about the Oregon Statewide Spelling Championship, including the two verbal competitions which are open to the public, go to http://www.oregonspellers.org/.