The Lebanon Community School District announced Monday that Lebanon High School Principal Brad Shreve will be leaving his position after seven years.
“We would like to thank Brad for his hears of leadership at Lebanon High School and for his contributions to the Lebanon Community School District,” a statement from the district read.
Shreve accepted a position at Roberts High School in Salem, beginning this fall.
It marks the first of several changes in district administration for the coming school year. Lebanon High School will also lose assistant principal Tim Geoghegan, who will move back to Lacomb. The move will fill the position left vacant by Lacomb School Principal Whitney Connolly, who resigned in May.
According to assistant superintendent Jennifer Meckley, the district will be interviewing for Shreve’s position this week but won't be filling the assistant principal position due to budget reductions.
In May, new superintendent Bo Yates said budget restraints would cause a reduction of 20 to 30 full-time positions but those losses would come through attrition, and not layoffs.