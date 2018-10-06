Guests from around the world traveled to Lebanon last week to take part in a tour of Japanese gardens hosted by internationally renowned landscape artist Hoichi Kurisu.
Kurisu hosted the International Japanese Garden Conference over the weekend in Portland and, as part of the event, led a tour of Oregon gardens which were created in this style. Two of the most notable of these gardens are in Lebanon, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and next to the Boulder Falls Inn on the Samaritan Health Sciences Campus.
About 270 people attended the conference and of those, about 90 went on the regional tour. Brittany Gordien of Kurisu Restorative Garden Design and Construction said conference attendees came from all around the world, including Australia, Denmark, Japan, Norway, the United Kingdom and many different states.
Japanese gardens are places where people can encounter nature. In today’s world, Kirusu said, technology and nature have become imbalanced. Many of us spend a great deal of time in the technological world and very little in the natural world.
“There has to be balance to it,” Kurisu said.
Vernon Hunter and DiAnn Owens Hunter came from North Dakota to attend the conference.
“We expect to see great things at the Lebanon garden. We’ve heard a lot about healing gardens and back where we’re from in North Dakota we have a foundation we hope to convince should build a Japanese garden. It’s an educational thing for us,” Vernon Hunter said.
Nicole LaPlante of Plattsburgh, New York, owns a landscape design and construction company and has built residential healing gardens for clients.
“Everything is just gorgeous here. We’ve got similar tree species at home but they’re nowhere near this lush and large, so it’s really an incredible experience,” LaPlante said.
When she tours gardens such as these, her focus is on how the architect approaches different design problems. She is curious about how each garden welcomes guests and makes them feel comfortable.
“I’m looking at the whole concept of what the garden is about,” LaPlante said, adding that she enjoyed her tour of the Boulder Falls garden. “It’s very well done.”
Jeff Davis traveled from Vancouver, Washington to attend the conference. He has lived in Japan and has a passion for gardening, although it is not his career. He is planning to build a Japanese garden at his home next summer and has already begun gathering materials.
“This was in my backyard, this conference, so it was a perfect opportunity,” Davis said.
Kurisi took a few moments before leading a tour group to speak about the concept behind healing gardens.
“Not only seeing the beauty … effecting the inner sense of people,” Kurisu said. “People go into that garden, you forget yourself. That’s an important part of it.”
Kurisu said a healing garden offers a place where people can leave behind the negative emotions and experiences which may be troubling them. This can be especially helpful in a hospital setting, where patients and family members may be feeling pain, anxiety and fearfulness.
His hope is that those who attend the conference will spread the concept of healing gardens to their communities.
“An eye-opening, I hope, educational experience,” Kurisu said. “Those people who come from all over the world, they go home and do that, create a healing garden.”